If you hunt for shed antlers, you know that when March rolls around it’s time to think on a larger scale.
You’ve probably already accumulated a good assortment of whitetail antlers since January but you also know that March signals the beginning of when elk begin dropping their large racks. You already know that timing is everything when it comes to picking up the biggest elk antlers.
Yes, it’s an antler addiction two-fold as just picking one up causes your adrenaline to race. Not only does the sheer size of the shed get you excited, but also the fact that there’s only so many to go around in the Pennsylvania Wilds. It’s almost as elusive as trying to get drawn for those very limited bull elk tags.
The excitement is enhanced even more once you have your hands on a massive set of large six or seven point antlers which weigh around 40 pounds.We’ll treat miles off our hiking boots to lay claim to those massive brown and white discarded treasures.
Then there’s those added bonuses of being able to enjoy the peaceful solitude as you trek across the mountains of the Pennsylvania Wilds. Plus you get the chance to scout the area for what wild animals live here and maybe even plan a hunt next season. The activity also offers you the chance to get some fresh air and exercise as you scour the hillsides for what many antler collectors call “brown gold.”
If you’re seriously thinking about giving it a try, I suggest you get out there early and locate the elk as soon as possible. Many antler hunters will be taking to those areas with a southern exposure because that’s where the elk have wintered and will be the first to have their snowlines retreat.
Now get out there, hike a bit, clear your head of everyday issues and enjoy the excitement of picking up a set of large elk antlers. Look for sign until you find the areas with the heaviest sign and begin the search. You can always give those areas you passed up earlier a quick scan on the return trip.