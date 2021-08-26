Fall, that magical time of year, is only a few weeks away. Fall is that transition time when hunters get the fever for the woods and anglers relish knowing the fish will be moving into the great lake tributaries to begin their spawning run.
Hunters, in particular bow hunters, are in their backyards and at 3-D ranges tuning their bows and shooting at replica targets in anticipation of that first day of archery season.
Those hot summer days are slowly getting shorter and cooler mornings and evenings are becoming more common place which now has the deer up and moving a bit more. Tree stand placement is being decided, new gadgets are added to the bow and trail cams are being checked daily.
Of course, the first major sign that another season is almost upon us is that, starting in September, we’ll be heading afield to participate in the early goose season. Then to a lesser degree, there will be those who partake in the dove, gallinule and rail hunting. That will be followed two weeks later by Pennsylvania’s earlier squirrel season.
By that time, we’ll be preoccupied with hunting and preparations. We will take little notice of the fact that the days are getting shorter, big bucks are beginning to shed antler velvet and the leaves are beginning to turn color, all signs of another change of season.
If you enjoy the outdoors as much as I do, it’s the passion associated with hunting that drives us come fall. For us it’s a deep-rooted conviction to the outdoors that has us coming back every fall for more. I’m sure you’re ready for fall. Enough of the sweat, biting bugs and green leaves associated with summer.