“Sleeping out” is a phrase that, to a nine or 10-year-old boy, elicits wonder, anticipation and a lot of careful preparation.
A youngster’s “rite of passage” is riding on successfully completing the challenge of spending the entire night in his pup tent in the back yard, and he is well aware that he will enter into manhood if he can conquer his fear of the dark and all the scary stuff that accompanies it.
Our hero doesn’t have a lot of confidence, so he decides to invite Bill, one of his best friends, to join him. As always, Bill has something really important going on that very night, like visiting his second cousin Verman in Tim-Buck-To, who just lost his pet gerbil. Bill said “Verman really needs me to help him through this sad time. I can’t let him down. I’m sorry friend.”
“I’m sorry, too, Bill. Are you sure it’s not because you’re afraid of the dark?”
Freddy was also unavailable, so I was forced into ‘going it alone. I cleared a path from the tent to the back porch, just in case I had to make a fast get-away crossing that 20 feet of lawn. You never know.
I’ve been told Sasquatch is active at night. And so are the grizzles and cougars. None of these have been sighted in this area since Cro-Magnon clubbed a saber toothed tiger in his cave. But you never know.
Mom gave me a couple of quilts to make sure I didn’t get cold. This was in addition to a zero degree sleeping bag. I didn’t have any intention of using them because they were quite heavy and would impede the start of a fast get-away, if I needed one. You never know.
I was really comfortable out there. Nice and toasty warm with a couple of comic books, a glass of warm milk from Mom and a stack of Oreos. Then it got dark, accompanied by sounds of the night that I was not familiar with. I decided to make my entry into manhood tomorrow night. Mom was sympathetic. She welcomed me home.
Happy trails.