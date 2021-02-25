For the majority of us who hunt, deer season is our season. What other season consumes us to the point that we spend months on preseason scouting and running trail cameras from August throughout November? We do that while spending every minute out of every day possible either hunting or thinking about hunting. Then, all of a sudden, another season is over.
It finally sinks in a short time later and leaves us questioning ourselves and thinking, “Now what?” That is actually a big question that looms over us for a brief period of time until we realize that there’s no reason to drive ourselves crazy. Didn’t we just keep our sanity while dealing with all the “what-ifs” of the past season?
Heck, if we can handle that we surely can find some activities that will carry us through the colder months. No, they may not measure up to the thrill of deer season and consume our minds to the same extent. No, definitely not. But taking advantage of what’s available eases our mind when deer season is over and lets us enjoy the other things the outdoors has to offer.
Here’s a few suggestions. Don’t put away those insulated bibs just yet. Slip them on and head out to your favorite winter ice fishing spot and stock up on some perch fillets.
Or, if you have fishing on your mind but prefer to stay inside, you can always slide up to the bench and tie some trout flies. Before you know it, trout season will be up on us again.
If you are in a shooting mode, the predator season for coyotes is still open year around. Or, if you enjoy wing shooting, break out your shotgun and decoys and hunt crows on the weekends. If you’re a trapper who doesn’t mind chilled fingers, you can still trap those beaver until the end of March.
I’m like many of you and still thinking about deer, so I’m out there putting down some boot leather in search of whitetail antlers. It is a great way to gain knowledge of which bucks have made it through the season, and where they like to spend some of their time, that is, if you are lucky enough to find the antlers.
That’s a couple for you to consider but it probably won’t be enough to get you through until warm weather arrives. So I’ll mention a few more that I’m sure will help you forget about cabin fever, especially one that you can do while hanging out in the cabin.
My suggestion is to finish that mount you’ve been thinking about — that European whitetail mount or those turkey fan, feet and beard that need displayed on the wall. Put it right above that flintlock muzzle loader that needs a full take down and cleaning since it’s been sitting in the corner since season’s end.
Once you’ve accomplished those tasks, I’m sure the weather will start to break and one of the most exciting outings before trout season opener is set to take place. It’s a time that those true die hard outdoorsman get antsy waiting for it to arrive.
That is the elk shed hunting season in the Pennsylvania Wilds which begins in March. It seems like it’s tourist season all over again as cars cruise the roadways searching out the elk herds. Then watch them daily until they drop their antlers, which sends antler seekers in hoards into the woods. They will put down miles of boot leather to find an antler or two to satisfy their obsession.
So go ahead and get busy because there is no such thing as off season nowadays. Perhaps years ago when you were young, you would hunt the deer season then sit around with nothing to do until spring. Over the years, that has changed and there is always something to do regardless of the weather.