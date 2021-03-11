While much of the month is still technically winter, the start of March is considered by many to be the start of the spring season in Pennsylvania. And, as winter gives way to warmer weather, it gives us a chance to get outside and enjoy what nature has to offer.
There is much to find regardless of whether your destination is a remote mountain top miles from civilization or just a few yards from your house to the stream in your back yard.
I’ve noticed many are partaking in stream fishing now that most of the wintry blasts and freezing rains are past. Looking at the calendar, you’ll notice that spring is almost here. Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. marks the exact start here in the northern hemisphere.
But if you take a look at the weather prediction for the week ahead, you’ll notice that temperatures are forecast to be anywhere from the upper 30s into the mid 50s. We’ve already experienced those temperatures for a few days, which caused the snow to recede quickly, the streams to open and people to seek adventure.
Just this past weekend while out riding around, I noticed people out viewing wildlife, others with packs on were hiking into the backwoods for some winter camping, and more were out tending to their maple syrup lines. Those are activities that just don’t take place when the temperatures don’t rise out of the teens.
As for myself, I was out enjoying that magic that exists in flowing water. That activity pulls me stream-side once the ice recedes. There I stood on a Monday afternoon listening to the soothing sounds of the water leaving the calmness of a deeper pool and rushing downstream through small rapids. I managed to catch three large rainbow trout ranging in size from 17 to 19 inches before calling it a day.
It’s the same activity I’ve noticed in online posts from many other anglers recently. But to each his own as everyone has their own idea of what spring has to offer them.
Who knows where you will be in the coming weeks — possibly searching for the first leeks of the year, scouting out turkeys for the coming season or trekking the backwoods in search of shed antlers.
Whatever it is, just get out there and enjoy it to the fullest.