Part 1
I am hoping my editor will allow a two-part story instead of my monthly column. If you are reading this, I guess she did.
It began as an arrowhead hunting trip and evolved into a skunk adventure. Three of us had hiked up the Mill Creek valley, a couple of miles from our neighborhood. As we were finishing our arrowhead hunting, the wind shifted, and we got a strong smell of skunk.
It seemed to be coming from the bottom of the scarp, so we went around to check it out. We found several entrances to a skunk den, and Billy began digging with a stick. It seemed like the right thing to do.
Billy had barely started into the red clay when he came across a skunk’s paw, attached to a skunk. “He’s right here. We can get him.” We all backed away about 20 feet and held a quick conference.
We knew from reading stories in Fur, Fish & Game and The Trapper’s Companion that skunks could only spray when they were on the ground. Billy decided that we could slip a noose (i.e., my boot laces) around the skunk’s paw, transfer the skunk with the proverbial 10-foot pole, and then drown the creature in the nearby creek.
Our friend, hereafter referred to as the Sensible One, begged off. He apparently had run the cost/benefit analysis and saw no plus side in having any involvement other than spectator.
Billy and I had to decide which role we would each take. I won the coin toss, I guess, and I chose to be the guy with the pole. Billy would be tasked with quietly excavating to where we could get the skunk out, and then slipping the noose around a foot.
I figured that I was relatively safe in this scenario, as I never imagined the Billy could ensnare the sleeping skunk without waking it. I also figured I could use the pole to guide the skunk-sprayed Billy to the creek when the inevitable occurred.
So, the Sensible One and I stayed 10 feet back, as Billy completed the excavations. We could now see about the back half (the business end) of the skunk, and it looked like we could actually pull it out of there. Billy slipped the bootlace loop around the dangling rear paw and very gently tightened it. This was well before the movie, The Hurt Locker, but that was the vibe as Billy slowly backed away. His job was done.
I double-checked the route to the creek, but I was really just buying time. I nodded that I was ready, and for some reason waited for the signal, which was the other two yelling “Go, go, go, go” at the top of their lungs. That will get your adrenaline pumping.
After two or three steps, this was followed by “Stop, stop, stop, stop.” They had seen that the skunk was very much dead. There was no point drowning an already-dead skunk, one that we knew we would be carrying home.
You see, we were all studying taxidermy through the mail-order Northwestern School of Taxidermy, and Billy won the coin toss to claim this specimen. We were also experimenting with predator calling during this period, and we knew that a drop or two of skunk spray would thoroughly mask human scent.
We had plans.
Continued next week