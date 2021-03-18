Not only is the weather getting better, but hopefully so are our plans for this year. The access road into Bolich Run may be getting the necessary improvements to allow us to get materials in to build the Bolich Run shelter.
The road work may take place in the April-May timeframe. It is, of course, weather dependent and considering Potter County springtime, things may not be dried up enough by then. But we’ll take it and cling to the hope, at least that’s the plan.
Depending on how the Bolich Run project works out, we also have a shelter to put up south of Sunken Branch Road either before or after the Bolich one. There again, it depends on the condition of Sunken Branch Road and also a long haul road that we must use to get to that site.
There’s also some good news about the God’s Country Marathon returning to Potter County. It is scheduled for Saturday, June 5. For a number of years our trail club has manned a water station at Mile-19 along the marathon route, so we hope to continue that tradition. Our club usually has a good number of volunteers and we all enjoy cheering on the runners and reminding them that “it’s all downhill from here.” The Mile-19 station is just after they have “Conquered The Hill.”
The first meeting for our trail club this year will be noon on Saturday, June 12, at the Lyman Run State Park pavilion. Depending on the weather and maybe some COVID factors, we may possibly have a meeting in May. That decision will be made sometime LATER.
Don’t forget to celebrate the first day of spring on Saturday, March 20. Stay safe.