I was scheduled to hunt spring turkey with my old friend Will E, when he announced that his brother Wiley was also going to be around. “Will E and Wiley, huh? Didn’t that get confusing?”
Will E looked at me like I was all kinds of stupid. He clarified that his brother is “Yves Lee” and his daddy was Yves, so they called the brother Y Lee specifically to avoid confusion. “He’s not that coyote on the Roadrunner cartoon.”
I became a bit suspicious of Y Lee’s knowledge of turkey hunting when Will E called to ask if we could use Rex, my 1982 Suburban. I had renamed the truck because it tracked like Will E’s retriever, Rex, with the rear end not necessarily following the lead of the front end.
Will E explained “Y Lee needs to bring his decoys.” I was concerned that his brother thought turkey hunting was like snow goose hunting, the bigger the spread the better. However, my logic had taken a beating in the earlier Will E/Y Lee argument, so I took a wait-and-see approach.
In the pre-dawn, we began putting out the decoys. Y Lee was very particular (maybe peculiar is the better word). We ended up with something looking like a dog show, with the scrawny jake as the judge in the center and 18 – count ‘em, 18 — hens trotting an oval around him. You expected the jake to start pointing out hens as he began his short list for Best in Show.
Y Lee explained: “if you are trying to pull a tom away from his harem, you had better be offering a bigger, better harem. You have to convince that tom that it is well worth his while to jump the fence row. And, you need to add some urgency by showing the tom that there is a weak-ass jake over here, more than willing to breed all these hens. You want that tom saying, ‘Oh, hell no. Homey don’t play that game.’”
This sounded like an interesting idea, but I was unsure we could make the requisite calls. Will E and I could sort of manage to simultaneously stroke a box call and work a mouth call, but was that was going to make the nut? At this point, Y Lee revealed his secret weapon, his quadruple threat.
The call was a lapboard mounted with four different slates, played with two styluses or styla or whatever the plural should be. Y Lee also had a mouth call to represent the jake, and a box call arrangement that reminded me of the base pedal on a drum set. The box call had detailed carving on its side, “Pandora.”
You might think that was clever pun on Y Lee’s part (you know, Pandora’s Box), but it turns out that the call formerly belonged to his grandma, Pandora. Will E just nodded knowingly, a sort of wait-’til-you-hear-this gesture. As I was already in wait-and-see mode from four paragraphs earlier, I nodded back.
Will E listened to a lot of Parliament and the Funkadelics in his youth, and his duck and turkey calling reflect those rhythms. Y Lee, having been raised in the Delta, grew up with Nawlins funk as his influence. Will E and I started calling easy, and Y Lee joined in after the second stanza.
I know drum solos are often boring, but this was pure mastery. I am not sure he needed to twirl the styluses like that, but it was all part of the show. The noises were stepping all over each other, and it was hard to separate what any one was saying. It reminded me of an open bar at an archaeology conference. I was going to say an overcrowded open bar, but that would be redundant.
I just went with the flow, and we raised a rightfully riotous racket. You would have thought that each and every one of those 18 hen decoys was alive and calling for some loving. After about the third refrain, Y Lee went all Trombone Shorty on us, saying “Band, take it down, let me step in here” and he let loose with a solo that was pure jake thinking he was about to get laid.
To any Trombone Shorty fans, imagine the avian equivalent of the trombone solo on Orleans and Claiborne. That jake speaks up and all those hens go silent, and the toms in the audience have to imagine it is almost too late.
Now, Y Lee had talked of the tom flying over the fence row, but this guy burst right through the briars and brambles, dragging about 20 yards of honeysuckle and a piece of old barbed wire. Imagine Larry Czonka dragging defenders to the goal line.
The tom was all puffed up and fanned out, and the blue light special was certainly on (“Attention lady shoppers: For the next half hour, Darwinistic procreation in Aisle 3”). He ran with clear intent to the scrawny jake decoy, climbed on, and spurred like a rodeo bull-rider. He had just about made his eight seconds when Will E shot him.
I assumed that was probably it for the morning, but Y Lee knew better. He explained “What we now have is that original bunch of hens out there without a tom. Looking at the size of this guy, you have to know there were some intimidated jakes hiding nearby in the woods, praying for a coyote, a lightning strike or cardiovascular disease to take this tom. Those jakes just need to feel confident that tom don’t be coming back. So, we’ll put this buzzard decoy atop the tom’s body, and then we’ll start calling like forlorn hens.”
I have to admit that this was a new one by me. I have read a lot of turkey hunting books. I subscribe to Turkey Country magazine. I have hunted turkeys throughout the land. I had never even heard of anybody using a buzzard decoy.
The tom was placed in plain view, with the buzzard atop him. I now understood why Y Lee had gotten five packs of ketchup with his coffee that morning. I am glad I hadn’t asked, lest I look ridiculous (this from a guy gunning over a buzzard decoy smeared with ketchup).
What does a forlorn hen sound like? It is not a call offered on the learn-to-call CDs. YouTube has nothing to offer. Y Lee told us “You gots to think like Aaron Neville with a nasal infection singing ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ graveside on an August day in Plaquemines Parish.” Y Lee provided an example, and Will E and I soon caught on.
As the saying goes — sort of — 18 hens’ sadness is three jakes’ madness. I have never seen turkeys run that fast, coming through the hole in the hedge. They looked like an undeservedly optimistic, high school football team taking the field on a Friday evening.
The jakes quickly sorted out which hens were now theirs, each staking out about a third of the decoy spread. Shortly, two jakes expired under simultaneous shots by Y Lee and me.
That was it. We relaxed and waited for the jakes to stop twitching. Eventually, Y Lee jumped up waving his arms to scare aware the real buzzards, who were circling lower and lower. We got our birds, packed our decoys and headed for old Rex.
We had only been out there for less than two hours, and it had been the damnedest hunt I had ever seen. Will E, at his blasphemous best, noted “Vishnu on Viagra, that was sump’n to see.”