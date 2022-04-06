Well, well, April Fool on me Friday morning — snowing at my ranch. It’s not the greatest way to begin April, but to look on the bright side — it’s warm enough and the ground is thawed, so most of this will go into the aquifer, and that’s a good thing. This could be winter’s last hurrah, but don’t count on it. We’ve all seen this sort of weather in fishing season.
I’ll bet there will be some who are heading out on the trails, and why not? With proper clothing and footwear, there’s no reason not to get out there and enjoy it. And I hear that some have been out winter camping and good for them. It’s a good sport for thee, not for me. I’ll be out there soon enough, but it will be on bare ground with at least some sunshine.
I tend to believe that most of the trail maintainers feel pretty much the same. For one thing it’s not too cool to be using a chainsaw with snow on the ground. And, yes, I know the loggers and no doubt some firewood cutters do it, but that’s their livelihood. Besides most of them are a bit younger and they’re tough. We do it just for fun.
Days like this are a good time to get the saws, brushcutters, weed whackers and mowers tuned up and ready to go. Of course, the mowers can wait a while. We won’t need those anytime soon.
Our first chore is to get the blowdowns and other debris removed from the trails. If the wind events we’ve had are any indication, there will be plenty to remove. This season we’ll be thinking of another chore: when and if we remove a decent sized log from the trail. If it happens to be near a location which would benefit from a bench or two, we might go back later with the Alaskan Mill and make a couple right on site.
Our first event as a club will be manning a table at the Kettle Creek Outdoor Show, to be held on Saturday, April 9. It will be held in the Cross Fork fire hall, and I believe it still benefits the fire and ambulance companies of that community.
This is a great show, with lots of vendors, the kitchen is staffed for lunchand lots of goodies baked by the local ladies. And it always draws a good crowd, so we hope to see you there. Stop by our table and say hello.