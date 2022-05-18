Spring supposedly was March 20, but I wouldn’t swear to that based on the weather since that white stuff hung on so long. Then, the cold nights and frosty mornings have been slow to relinquish their hold.
Even though it’s a month and a half later and we’ve been trout fishing and chasing those elusive spring gobblers, the weather just hasn’t given us the opportunity to pursue some great panfishing until just within the last week or so, the second week of May to be exact. At least that’s when I caught my first crappie of the year, and a nice one at that.
I’d been checking one of my favorite fishing spots for the last week and noticed lots of sunfish and bass moving into the shallows to absorb the afternoon sun. The day and night temps were climbing higher and holding; it was just a matter of time before the fish became really active. That was exactly what happened as by the third fishing trip, my fishing rod was getting a steady workout.
It is something you can easily be enjoying yourself as crappie fishing is about the simplest form of fishing there is. There’s no need to be on the water until later in the morning after the sun has warmed the water. No fancy fishing gear is required, just your basic rod, reel, bobber and some bait. Even the bait required is simple, waxworms, mealworm, or minnows and possibly a few jigs with a slip bobber if you prefer artificial bait.
So basically crappie fishing is a lazy man’s game. It’s just a matter of waiting until the morning sun is high overhead, then heading to your favorite fishing spot on a southern facing bank.Bait up your hook before adjusting the bobber for the preferred water depth, then cast it out and relax.
You can give your rod a slight twitch from time to time, but depending on the day, they may not want any movement at all. You may wait only a few moments, or even a few minutes before the bobber moves or goes under. Then, gently set the hook and reel it in. Yes, I said gently as pulling too hard can result in tearing the hook loose as their lips are paper thin.
If you would enjoy an easy day of fishing for some of the most mild-tasting, delicate meat as a reward for your efforts, give it a try. Besides crappie are highly prized among fish lovers and culinary enthusiasts in the know. That adds to their being one of the most beloved panfish worldwide.