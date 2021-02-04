I hope no one was looking for the Full Wolf Moon on Jan. 13, or maybe it was real clouded over and you figured you just couldn’t see it.
When I start a new calendar, I go through and put all of the names on the full moon dates, just as a reminder. In error I put Wolf on the date of the New Moon, which was the 13. I didn’t discover it until later when I saw that the full moon was actually on Jan. 28, today as I write this.
So you didn’t hear the wolves howling hungrily outside the Indian villages, but if you listened carefully you may have heard the coyotes.
We have some major news for our trail club: we have a new website. It’s noted that it is still under construction, but it appears to be nearly finished. So go to stc-hiker.org and check it out. We think it is wonderful; see what you think.
I also need to correct one more little item concerning circuit hikers. When/if your hiker log is approved, the chairperson will send you a letter confirming, along with a card with your circuit hiker number. Then to get your certificate and a (free) patch, you can either attend the KTA Fall Hiking Weekend/Meeting, or they will mail it to you.
The number of circuit hikers now stands at 1,237, so there have been many trips around the STS, not to mention those who never turn in a log, or those who have hiked it multiple times, or even those who have hiked some of the sections.
Then there are a bunch of us grunts out there working on all of the sections, so hikers can keep on hiking. But we’re not complaining; there’s nowhere else we’d rather be.
The award for Trail Of The Year went to the Delaware and Hudson Rail-Trail for 2021. This is a 38-mile rail trail located in northeastern Pennsylvania, a multi-use trail for hikers, bikers, horses and, in the winter, snowmobiles.
It’s not far from the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton area, so it’s no doubt wonderful for those folks, and if it’s like other rail trails there’s no doubt tons of money showered upon it.
We at the STC have a different philosophy of what a trail is. Ours (and yours) was built and is maintained by all volunteer help. We operate only with dues and donations, and I must say over the years we’ve certainly had a lot of loyal members and a great many generous donors.
The STS is one of only 18 trails in the state designated “hiker only,” which is quite unique. Once in a great while we do encounter a mountain biker on the trail, but that’s not upsetting, as bikes don’t cause any harm to the trail.
We really don’t appreciate incursions by ATVs or horses, both of which can cause considerable damage. Our trail crews put in some tough days trying to keep the trail in shape, and we can only hope it is appreciated by all.
So if you are looking for peace and quiet, and the solitude of a backcountry trail, choose a “hiker only” trail like the STS. Stay safe.