Due to circumstances, our project for bridging Porter Branch and Osborne Branch has been postponed. This location is the southernmost point of the STS, where the trail crosses a small stream and heads generally westward up Porter Branch. It is also here that the Donut Hole Trail diverges from the STS, crosses Osborne Branch and continues south.
So at some point we’re still hoping we can bridge these two streams, which can run high after snowmelt or heavy rains.
In the meantime, our sole CASP volunteer has been in the Hammersley, camping and working at some much-needed benching (trail-leveling) some of that section of trail. Most of these trail sections are old CCC fire trails, built in the 1930s. In all those past years, the sidehills have slowly succumbed to gravity and moved down.
In some spots the level part of the trail is only about six inches wide, and in some spots the trail resembles a deer path. This job doesn’t get much better though, camping near the “pool,” and doing some trail care in the Hamm.
Anytime I think about the Hammersley, I also think of the guy who named his golden retriever “Hammersley Run.” They claim his favorite expression was “See Hammersley Run.”
For those not familiar with the Hammersley Wild Area, it is the largest roadless area in the state. The Quehanna is the largest Wild Area, but has some roads throughout.
The STS travels for about 10 miles through the Hamm., but there are also a great many other trails in there. One could spend many days or weeks exploring.
There is a lot of history about it and not a few folk tales. I think my favorite is the one when the campers crawled out of their tent in the morning, and found a warm apple pie by the still warm ashes of their campfire. Now how do you suppose...? Maybe it was left by Granny Smith or Ida Red, or one of the other cooks at the logging camps?
And it was places like this that the mighty Shay locomotive was put to good use. With its gear-driven drivers, it could pull the log trains up the steeper hills.
A good example was at Murdocks, around Mile-55.45, where eight-car log trains were split in half and pushed up Road Hollow at a 7% grade, then reassembled for the trip down Long Hollow to the B&S mainline. By contrast, most grades are kept at around 3% or less.
We’re looking forward to our next venture, and it is more play than work. That’s the God’s Country Marathon on Saturday, June 4. You are always welcome to stop by and help out or just visit. Our water station will be at Mile 19, which is at the bottom of the west side of Denton Hill.