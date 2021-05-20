The morning was warming rapidly as I stood in about a foot of water landing the third rainbow trout of the morning. Sliding it into the shallows, I reached down with my forceps, popped the hook out of its lip and watched as it darted back into the current.
As I was baiting the hook again, a slight movement off to the right caught my attention. Looking up, I didn’t see anything except the brown leaf cover beneath the stream side trees.
There was no movement at all, no matter how many times I scanned the area. Still, it felt as if something was there watching, you know what I mean if you’ve been outdoors enough times.
Woodland animals just have that uncanny ability to remain motionless for survival purposes.
Oh well, I thought, probably just a squirrel or a bird flitting about. I returned to fishing and landed two more trout before deciding to move upstream a short distance. As I stepped from the stream onto the bank, the mystery critter revealed itself.
A grouse strutting slowly toward me about 10 feet away, eyeing me closely.
Now, I know ruffed grouse are generally at least somewhat human-averse. But I guess this guy decided he just wanted to hang out and cluck and coo as he attentively followed me as I fished on upstream.
I enjoyed his company but the odd behavior pattern makes it difficult to understand these birds. Generally, if you are hunting them, you never see them until they explode from cover in front of you, startling you so that you never even get off a shot. But come spring, they are in their mating mode and become sort of territorial almost to the point that they are literally underfoot.
That wasn’t quite what this one did as he stayed about five feet away and followed behind me on the stream bank, stopping whenever I fished and moving every time I did. He cocked his head to the side every time I’d speak to him, which was very entertaining for me as encounters with wildlife always fascinate me.
Yes, I thoroughly enjoyed the encounter and had thought about approaching him and maybe even try to pet or possibly pick him up on my hand but decided against it. I’ve heard where a grouse seemed tame but then without warning would fly at someone attempting to beat them with their wings.
That action is, without a doubt, a bird establishing its territory.
All good things come to and end and I walked back to the car with my friend in tow. Then I drove off as he stood there alongside the road, hopefully to survive another day if he didn’t take up friends with a predator.