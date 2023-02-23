Over the past several months, there has been much written in the national media about the “Green Comet.” The official name of this comet is C/2022 E3 (ZTF), named from its discovery in 2022 by the Zwicky Transient Facility at Palomar Observatory.
I’m sure to many of you who have made an effort to see it, you’ve been at least somewhat disappointed. One thing I’ve learned from my many years as an amateur astronomer is that new meteor showers and new comets tend to underperform compared to our expectations.
Comets are relatively small objects, and can range from a half-mile to 10 miles across. They are small enough that they lack the gravity to pull them into a spherical shape, as a result they are irregularly shaped. They had been termed “dirty snowballs,” but are currently thought to be more of “snowy dirtballs” — composed of small rocks and dust bound together with various ices.
Comets originate from the outer solar system — either from the Kuiper Belt or the Oort Cloud of objects. When their original orbits are disturbed by a close pass to a much large object, they can spend part of their changed orbit closer to the sun.
This often results in close interactions with even larger objects, such as Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. These can alter the orbit still closer to the sun, or alternatively being thrown out of the solar system altogether.
When these objects get nearer to the sun, say inside the orbit of Jupiter, they heat up and their ices sublimate directly into gas. The ices are a mixture of hydrocarbons and water. When they sublimate, the ices are no longer binding the rocks and dust together, and these come off the comet nucleus and form a dust tail.
The dust tail can have a complex curvature, as the dust roughly stays along the curved orbital path. The dust is illuminated by sunlight and appears white in color.
The sublimated gases are generally less bound to the comet’s orbit and are swept up in the solar wind, following a path from the comet away from the sun. The gas forms what is called the ion tail.
The gas can also scatter sunlight much like the earth’s atmosphere, sometimes producing a faint blue hue. But the gas can also be excited by the sun’s ultraviolet light and fluoresce much like a neon light.
The primary visible fluorescence is due to carbon gas and is green in color. Other gases can produce blue or yellow colors, but the carbon is generally the dominate one.
If you are in a dark sky location, the comet at peak brightness (earlier this month) would be just visible to the unaided eye as a small faint smear near the northern sky. With binoculars or a small telescope, the tails become visible and it is fairly easy to see.
It is moving across the sky quickly, and in less than an hour you’ll note its motion versus the stars.
The Green Comet has a prominent ion tail, that in photographs may appear to be somewhat green. Unfortunately, this comet isn’t bright enough to perceive the green color with your eye, even using binoculars or a modest-sized telescope.
Truly impressive comets may come around once a decade or so. Our last, Comet NEOWISE was in early summer of 2020. That one was bright enough to see just after sunset until setting an hour or so later. This comet remained visible at sunset for several weeks.
Why is it so hard to predict how bright a comet will get? In the Green Comet’s case, we haven’t seen it before due to its very long orbital period of 50,000 years.
When comets are repeat performers, like Halley, we have a pretty good idea of how bright they’ll get. It is hard to determine how large a comet is when far out in the solar system as the comet could be anywhere from very black to grey in color.
The brightness of the comet then doesn’t directly correspond to its size. We also don’t know how much ice is on the comet; the more ice, the more dust and gas come off as it is heated by the sun which drives how bright it is.
We’ll eventually get a comet to remember, and I hope to be around to give you a heads-up about it.