Summer is a couple of weeks away yet, but you wouldn’t know it by checking the thermometer. Mine is always in the shade, and it’s reading 86 in the early evening of May 31.
And shade is probably just where most people would prefer to be when it’s like this. It may not be quite as nice as AC, but at least it’s eco-friendly.
This drought is even more of a problem, especially for the farmers and gardeners. But it’s a problem which we all are facing. It’s pretty simple — no food grown, no life as we know it.
Oh I know, it’s not that dire, yet. Much of our food is imported anyway. Streams are drying up, no doubt the same with some wells, so we are hoping that the drought is not here to stay very long.
It may not be summer yet, but it sure is ATV season. These days you are apt to see them almost anywhere — township roads, state highways, their own state forest trails and even off-road parks of hundreds of acres.
They have plenty of space in which to play; we only can hope that they respect our “hiker-only” trails. The STC is one of only 18 such trails in the state, a place where hikers and campers can go for the peace and quiet of the backwoods. Hiking trails, by their nature, are built by hikers, for hikers and are maintained by hikers, all volunteers.
Some of the most popular outdoor activities are: running, 64.5 million participants; hiking, 58.7 million; fishing, 52.4 million; biking, 51.4 million, and camping, 45.9 million. And I’m sure there are some people who do all of the above.
Our state is blessed with more forested land than many are, and also about 126 state parks. The Susquehannock State Forest alone is around 265,000 acres. So if you have ever felt the urge to roam, here you are. Just don’t step on the snakes and try not to scare the bears.
Over 1,200 hikers have completed the 84-mile STS and turned in a log, plus many more who do not keep a log, and even more who have hiked parts of it.
Our next STC meeting will be on Saturday, June 10, at Saulter Preserve, which is at the intersection of Summit and Bryant Hollow roads in Hebron Township. Dish-to-pass luncheon at noon, with the meeting to follow.