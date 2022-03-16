Plans are coming together for a group to join our club members for work on some trail maintenance during the month of May. These are some young folks from a group called the Conservative Anabaptist Service Program, which was organized a long time ago to give those who do not believe in wars (who does?) a chance to do service projects in lieu of military service.
When I say “young” that means people in their 20s and 30s, but when it comes to our particular maintainers, anyone under 60 we consider “young.” The old saying “over 50, over the hill” certainly does not apply here; the majority of our trail maintenance is done by folks in their 50s to 70s, even those in their 80s.
These guys (and gals) travel all over during the year doing all sorts of service projects, in our case helping with some trail improvement projects. As our maintainers age, it becomes difficult to hike in maybe five miles or more, do any amount of work and then hike that distance back out.
So this will be a real plus for the STS, in some areas doing what is called “benching,” i.e. leveling the trails to the original width equaling the length of a pick handle as the CCC boys built them. Over a period of about 90 years a simple truth called gravity causes the hillsides to slough downward turning a three-foot wide trail into one about six inches wide, which doesn’t make for very good hiking.
Another project will involve building bridges at some of the remote locations. These will normally be log bridges, which we have had pretty good luck with so far.
Also, Ole Bull State Park is once again confirmed as the location for our annual Camporee, to be held Aug. 11-14. The park has set aside six free camp sites for us, numbers 49-51-55-60-61-64. And there is always plenty of room for more STC campers if needed.
The main pavilion is also reserved for the 5 p.m. dinner/meeting on Aug. 13. Some campers arrive on Thursday for some extra campfire time, but most show up Friday morning, which has become our normal trail care day. This is our time to do some maintenance on the nearby trail sections, for those who wish to take part.
Hopefully everyone has turned their clocks ahead an hour by now. The next event will be the first day of spring, on March 20.