I hope everyone has found a way to stay cool during this heat wave, but we have to consider those who have to work outside in all kinds of weather, be it heat or cold. I know from experience, as for nearly all my working days were outside work. You just learn to cope.
One thing in favor of those of us who live and work in a place like Potter County is that it’s always somewhat cooler in the woods. Have you ever noticed that? This is especially true in the big woods where there is lots of shade, and the sunlight never really hits the ground at this time of year.
So if you like to keep taking your walks, or maybe even your jogs, you could do worse than seeking out a nice shaded trail. Besides, think about all that oxygen that abounds there.
Speaking of trails, many years ago our club and others found that some hikers prefer to do loop hikes, just parking in one location and doing a loop back to that spot, saving trying to arrange shuttling of vehicles and/or hikers.
So some of the trail blazers designed some loop trails, our STS being an example. But at 84 miles, it takes about a week to do the circuit, so a few years ago we decided to design some shorter loop trails within our larger system.
First, we scouted the West Branch Trail, which was already an established route. So that part was easy. We found that we could depart the STS at about Mile-11, and with some clearing and blazing, connect back to the STS at about Mile-77.7.
This gave hikers the option of about a 23-mile loop, or maybe a two-day hike. We call this route the WBT.
We then considered a longer loop for those who had a long weekend to hike, with a couple of nights along the trail. After doing some scouting, we came up with the East Fork crossover trail, or the EFT.
With this one you can depart the STS at Mile-14.25 and reconnect with the STS at Mile-74, which amounts to about a 32-mile loop. This stretch wasn’t too bad to put together either, following an old railroad grade, woods roads, and a pipeline section.
Another good point about these crossovers is that some sections of the WBT can be mowed with our walk-behind DR mower, and the biggest share of the EFT also can be mowed. A pass in and out with this machine leaves about a four-foot wide path which hikers appreciate, as it makes for pleasant walking.
So, happy trails and pleasant walking.