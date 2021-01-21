I was recently notified that that Pennsylvania’s 2021 Trail of the Year has been awarded to the 38-mile Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail that runs through Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties in the eastern part of the commonwealth.
I don’t begrudge this multi-use trail’s earning of the coveted “Trail of the Year” designation, but my personal feeling is that a true hiking-only trail should take precedence over a “trail” that allows the use of motorized vehicles. Imagine a 35-mile per hour snowmobile rounding a bend and bearing down on a group of hikers or cross country skiers. Scary.
“Each year the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for both large and small trails, and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s trail network.”
I have hiked many trails in Pennsylvania, having earned KTA/DCNR’s 798-mile State Forest Hiking Trails Award, plus the difficult Mid State Trail’s End-to-End certificate. My “trophy corner,” as my wife has named it, contains enough awards and certificates that I feel if I named them specifically I’d be doing so inappropriately for fear of appearing to advance my own agenda.
I’m mentioning these accomplishments merely to point out my creditability as an evaluator of trails in Pennsylvania. I’ve reported many of my hiking journeys in this weekly hiking series newspaper column that I write for Tioga Publishing Company.
Late last year, the Susquehannock Trail System, headed by president Wanda Shirk, submitted a Trail of the Year application. I supported that application with the following (slightly self-edited) narrative.
“The Susquehannock Trail System has been one of my favorites. Over 1,000 hikers who have earned STS’s Hiker Circuit Award would probably claim that statement as well.
“Why is this trail special? Let me count the reasons. First of all, it’s a trail that allows access at many points along its 85-mile loop. Although the entire trail is truly located in Pennsylvania’s wilderness, there are over 20 road crossings, giving hikers easy access. That’s a real plus for the hiker working on the Circuit Award.
“The STS has a hard-working membership core that keeps this challenging pathway in tip-top shape. Recently a series of shelters has been constructed and mileage markers have been installed.
“Part of the trail rambles for about 11 miles through the 30,000 acre Hammersley Wild Area (Pennsylvania’s second largest wild area), [providing a unique backcountry experience of hiking, hunting, fishing and the pursuit of peace and solitude.] Although this area is remote, regular maintenance by assigned crews assures us that we will be welcomed by an unobstructed well-blazed pathway anywhere along the trail.
“Because of connections with other desirable trails (Donut Hole, Black Forest, West Rim, Mid State, to name a few) it’s possible to plan a myriad of day-hikes or backpacking adventures that will deposit the hiker onto some of Pennsylvania’s most awesome hiking terrain and breathtaking vistas.
“Having visited many trails from the Delaware River to Western Pennsylvania’s border and the Mason-Dixon line to New York State, the STS captivates me as exhibiting the most remote and pristine nature Pennsylvania has to offer.”
Perhaps the committee should have given more serious consideration to this truly unique hiking trail. It’s open all year, as Curt Weinhold attests with this cross country skiing photo, so get out there and enjoy.