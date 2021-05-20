We at the trail club feel as though things are gradually getting back to normal. The trail care is moving along nicely, with 14 of the 21 maintenance sections cleared (23 sections if you include our two crossover trails), while amassing more than 600 hours so far.
We’re getting close to actually having a club meeting again; this will be on June 12 at the Lyman Lake pavilion. And even before that, we hope to get started on the first of the two trail shelters we plan to erect this year.
This first shelter will be located just south of the Sunken Branch Road at Mile-78.7, about five miles before the end of the trail at the Denton Hill register box. And sometimes hikers get a later start from Denton Hill, and hike the STS counterclockwise, so they will find a shelter about five miles down the trail. Also, any hikers leaving the Wild Boy shelter and hiking clockwise toward the end of the trail, will find this shelter in about 10 miles.
Concerning the crossover trails, these were established a few years ago, to afford hikers a couple of shorter loop hikes, if they didn’t wish to hike the entire 84 miles or didn’t have the time to do so.
The West Branch crossover departs the STS at Mile 11.08, follows the West Branch of Pine Creek westerly and rejoins the STS at Mile-77.68, to provide about a 23-mile loop. The East Fork crossover departs the STS at Mile 14.2, following mostly old RR grades, pipeline, and woods roads, to rejoin the STS at Mile-73.9, giving a hiker the choice of a 32-mile loop.
There is a real treat coming up for those who are fans of full moons, supermoons and lunar eclipses; unfortunately you will have to be in the western part of the U.S. to observe the eclipse. The May 26 supermoon, so named because it will be the closest to earth in its orbit, will hopefully be visible at only 222,023 miles from Earth. That, of course, makes it appear larger and brighter.
You may have read the recent story of a lady, hiking with her dog, who encountered some bear cubs. Hiking on past she then got herself between the cubs and momma bear — and momma bears can be quite protective of her cubs. This poor gal turned and ran, back in the direction of the cubs, tripped and fell, probably a poor decision.
Momma bear charged, only to be driven away by the dog. What do you think momma bear is going to do — a person with a dog is running toward her cubs? A better move probably would be to turn and retreat (not run) if one should encounter some cubs, and not knowing where momma is. And have the dog on a leash so he will not be threatening the cubs.
Most black bear charges are “bluff-charges”; she really doesn’t want you for lunch, she just wants to drive you away. If you are one who carries a handgun on your hikes, whatever you do don’t try to shoot the bear. You’re not going to stop him/her, and now you have a wounded and angry bear on your hands and it probably won’t end well.