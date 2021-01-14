Well, they say there’s light at the end of the tunnel. It seems like it’s getting to be an awfully long tunnel. I’m just hoping everyone can hang in there until we can get that “shot in the arm.” Even then I suppose it takes a couple of weeks to take effect.
Anyway, we’ll all be getting saved a couple of years earlier than anyone could have predicted. Private industry can really crank it up when they need to.
Back to trail club business, the newsletter should be in the mail by the time you are reading this, or maybe you’ll have it. Although we had quite a different year than usual, we too have cranked it up, to the tune of 3,023 hours of trail care.
I kept saying (and thinking) that there’s no virus out there along the trails. At least I don’t think they can survive on trees, and that’s a good thing, as trees have enough to deal with.
But trees are one of your best friends, taking in carbon dioxide and giving off oxygen. How can you beat that? Maybe by sitting by a waterfall, surrounded by trees, sipping a sarsaparilla.
We’re still thinking about no (indoor) meetings until at least April or May. The May meeting has traditionally been at Donna Batterson’s, where we have a great spot by her pond to circle the chairs. And if you happen to feel the need to be refreshed, just jump in. I’m betting you won’t stay in the water long; I think it’s just a bit shy of forming ice. All in all, it’s just a beautiful setting.
I’d like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors and, if you don’t have any, get some and a CO detector also while you’re at it.
CO (carbon monoxide) is more dangerous than smoke. Smoke will probably wake you (but I wouldn’t count on that). CO won’t ever wake you, you’ll just sleep through it, forever.
These items are the cheapest life insurance you can get and the beauty of it is they pay off while you’re still alive.
Hopefully you got to enjoy the Full Wolf Moon on Jan. 13. This moon is so named because of the cold and deep snows of mid-winter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. It was sometimes referred to as the Old Moon or the Moon After Yule. And some called it the Full Snow Moon, but some tribes applied that name to the next full moon.
The closest you’ll probably get nowadays are the coyotes talking to each other in the Hammersley. If you prefer owl talk, you’ll no doubt hear some of that, too. And if you are lucky enough to be camping in the Hammersley, and get up in the morning to find a warm apple pie by your campfire, maybe one of the ladies from the logging camp paid you a visit, maybe Ida Red or Granny Smith.
When you receive your newsletter, please take note of the dues notice. It helps a great deal with the bookkeeping, not to mention the treasury, to send these in a timely manner, as we function on dues and donations alone.
And if you possibly can, consider gifting a new member, as we also function well with a robust membership. Thank you. Stay safe.