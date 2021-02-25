“30 seconds and counting.”
“Thanks, it’s been a good count,” echoes astronaut Stuart Roosa. Apollo 14 is preparing for liftoff.
“25 seconds and counting, and we are still a go.”
“20 seconds… guidance alert, the guidance system now going internal.”
“15, 14, 13, 12, 11, 10, nine, eight, ignition sequence start.”
“Five, four, three, two, one, zero.”
“Launch commit, lift off!”
“We have liftoff with Apollo 14!”
“Three minutes past the hour.”
The excitement is palpable.
Jan. 31, 1971 at 4:03 p.m., Apollo 14 launched on what would be the third trip to the lunar surface for the program. But our story will not take us to the surface, rather in orbit 34 times round- hidden away in a small canister among the other objects stored in astronaut, Stuart Roosa’s personal kit. Our story is that of hundreds of regular, every day seeds destined to become celestial anomalies growing among us… moon trees! One, in particular, would live on to reside in Coudersport after a series of unfortunate events from which it was lucky to survive, but we will get to that later.
Sending the seeds to space was a joint effort between NASA and the United States Forest Service (USFS) in what could be considered part scientific endeavor and part publicity stunt. Researchers wondered what, if any, changes might occur once the trees were planted back home on Earth. A plan was made to give out the little saplings for America’s bicentennial in 1976. So, at the direction of project lead Stan Krugman of the Forest Service, Ed Cliff (Chief of the Forest Service) reached out to fellow former US Forest Smoke Jumper, Stuart Roosa about bringing the seeds on board Apollo 14 with him. Krugman thoughtfully chose which seeds would make this amazing journey; the five types selected were loblolly pine, sycamore, sweet gum, redwood and Douglas fir.
Here in Coudersport, due to the efforts of Retired Susquehannock District Forester, Robert Lewis, we were gifted an American sycamore. Lewis was able to fetch one of these prized trees through his association with Secretary of Pennsylvania Forests and Waters, Maurice K. Goddard. Goddard served under future president Dwight D Eisenhower in WWII, and according to Lewis, had many connections with folks at NASA.
In my conversation with Mr. Lewis he told me that he was fascinated by the moon trees and thought it would make for an interesting, new addition for our little community. He joked not to get too close to the tree because I might ”light right up.” I felt fortunate to speak with Mr. Lewis and get a first-hand account of our lucky little moon tree’s story
To understand just how lucky our extraterrestrial sycamore is we have to go all the way back to February of 1971. Apollo 14 has just returned from its successful mission. This was a huge relief to everyone at NASA after the explosion of the oxygen supply tank on Apollo 13 which forced the cancellation of future Apollo missions, 18 through 20. The astronauts had an enormous weight on their shoulders to carry out their mission near perfectly. Once a sigh of relief was breathed however, trouble was just beginning for the baby moon seeds. During decontamination their container burst open and it was feared that the seeds had become non-viable.
Stan Krugman chose not to give up, and with meticulous effort sorted the seeds by hand and sent them out to laboratories in Placerville, California and Gulfport, Mississippi to be germinated. Success! Most of the seeds survived and grew into saplings. In just a few short years it was time to distribute them throughout the country. Some were also given out around the world to places like Switzerland and Brazil, one was even sent to Emperor Hirohito of Japan. Back in the U.S. trees were planted in parks, by schools, in city centers, and even a loblolly was planted at the Whitehouse. Many celebrations of our bicentennial with tree planting ceremonies took place around the country. In show of support for the effort President Gerald Ford even drew up telegrams for the events.
Here in Coudersport somewhat muted plans were made to plant our tree by the courthouse; a tiny blurb was placed in Potter Leader a week before about a ceremony to be held on April 30, 1976. In what would be another life-threatening circumstance for our poor little sycamore, the weather was too cold, and it was stricken with anthracnose, pushing it to the brink of death. In a valiant effort to save its life, the tree was put in the care of Carol Patterson who had a tree nursery in Colesberg. With much love, care, and attention Carol saved our little tree. When it was well enough, she moved to plant it where it now thrives, slightly gnarled and full of character, in Coudersport Area Recreation Park (CARP). One very lucky moon tree indeed.
You would think this might have been a big deal, but the planting of our tree went without much notice. More than a dozen years later, around 1990, a small ‘remember when’ article was written, years later in 2007 another, but still no fanfare.
It wouldn’t be until 2011 that a ceremony at CARP would take place at the direction of Paul Heimel and the local Lions Club. There were nearly 50 people in attendance of the Arbor day event which included guest speakers such as Robert Lewis. Certificates of recognition were presented to Carol Patterson in recognition of her hard work along with a copy of the speech given by then Rep. Glenn Thompson on the house floor.
The Lions Club funded the creation of a plaque that was to go at the base of the tree along with garden bricks and mulch, but unfortunately due to concern over harm possibly coming to the tree, this never came to fruition, leaving our moon tree to live on, virtually unnoticed for 10 more years.
As of January 31st, 2021 it has been 50 years since our little moon seed began its adventure, and I think it is well past time it receives the recognition it deserves. I’ve been in contact with Dave Williams of NASA, the man in charge of cataloguing all the moon trees that can be found (we weren’t the only ones who had little fanfare) and putting them on an official registry. It brings me so much joy to report that as of our last email, January 28th, 2021 our magnificent tree is now recognized and included on this moon tree registry. I’ve also been in contact with former Lions Club member, Lou Karija who presented the plaque for the tree to Mrs. Patterson in 2011, and he has informed me that he is in communication with Lions Club members and would be very much interested in planning an arbor day 2021 event in which we can erect the plaque, bricks and mulch around the tree. As of this date no solid plans have been put in place, but they are in discussion.
It is my hope that after reading the phenomenal story of strength, dedication, and love that went into ensuring we have this amazing slice of the Apollo 14 manned mission to the moon in our little park, folks will come together to make our moon tree a highly recognized, must visit attraction in Coudersport, PA. I look forward to future work in doing my part in preserving its legacy, and I ask that if you enjoyed this story to please share it.
Important link for the NASA registry: https://nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/planetary/lunar/moon_tree.html