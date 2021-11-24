Congratulations to M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart, who at 83 became the oldest person to hike the Appalachian Trail. You may have heard of this guy, also known as Nimblewill Nomad, as he is noted for a lot of long distance hiking. He even added a few hundred miles to his AT hike by starting at Flag Mountain in Alabama (The AT officially begins at Springer Mountain, Ga.).
So he hiked 2,000-plus miles, plus the warm-up trek. A couple of other hikes he has done are worth mentioning. One trip was from the Florida Keys to northern Quebec (including the AT), a distance of 4,400 miles. Another was from Newfoundland to Florida, and yet another from Chicago to California.
Pretty awesome, don’t you think? I was nearly exhausted just reading about him. Kind of reminds you of the Forrest Gump movie.
I thought it was quite an accomplishment to hike the 84-mile STS at age 61. And we did it the easy way, with 16 day hikes. And by now, over 1,250 hikers have done it. If you are into math, that appears to be well over 105,000 miles of “boots on the ground.”
That said, many hikers report encountering very few other hikers during their trip, and sometimes no other hikers, so it’s not exactly crowded out there. One hiker even gave the STS the distinction of what he considered the “Gold Standard of Hiking Trails in Pennsylvania.”
So if you are a trail club member, supporter, or especially a trail maintainer (of any trail anywhere) we at the STC and hikers everywhere extend our sincere Thank You! We have lots of plans for 2022, so consider joining in — you’ll like it.
Not to be outdone, a 5-year old lad, Harvey Sutton, became the youngest person to complete the AT hike.
If you are hiking during the hunting seasons, be sure to wear plenty of orange. Hunters are a safety-minded group, but it’s better to be clearly seen.
Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! In the U.S.A., we have much to be thankful for.