Why is hiking so popular? It is considered one of the most popular outdoor activities in the world. There are lots of possible answers to that question.
There was a time when I felt like my hike would not be complete unless I searched for and found that allusive geocache, or perhaps, myself, placed a geocache in a hard-to-find spot.
Geocaching has become a popular sport that requires a knowledge of effectively using a Global Positioning System unit to hunt for and find a cache that has been hidden. The location, using coordinates (longitude and latitude), are posted on a website. It’s kinda like treasure hunting.
When the cache has been found it’s tradition to do four things: take a treat out of it and replace that treat with something of value, sign your geocaching name (mine’s rindercella), place the cache back exactly where it was found and enter your find on the website.
Many geocaches are located in easy-to-reach places, making it an enjoyable family activity. But that’s only one answer to the above question.
I’d like to elucidate on several answers that may convince you to get outdoors. Firstly, and perhaps the greatest benefits from hiking, are the health issues.
Hiking burns fats, shapes your body and is beneficial for the cardiovascular system. I’m talking “hiking” here, not just “walking.” Although taking a walk is OK, I consider a walk to be a stroll to the refrigerator for a snack during a commercial.
You may decide to accept a self-imposed fitness challenge or perhaps just get some fresh air. Aside from that, consider these benefits: According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, hiking strengthens your lungs and lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Need help in managing your blood sugar? Regular hiking might help you prevent or manage Type 2 diabetes by lowering your blood sugar levels. Hiking gives your muscles a workout, which requires your body to move glucose (sugar) from your bloodstream to your working muscles for energy.
Other benefits: hiking works multiple muscle groups, is good for your bones and according to Harvard Health Publishing can raise your spirits because the act of moving can actually help turn down your body’s fight-or-flight response and make you more resilient in the face of challenging situations. Another study, using the term “forest bathing,” (hiking and walking in nature) found that it helped improve blood pressure and reduce stress.
Want more? Hiking is a non-competitive activity, helps you meet new friends, is cheap and relieves stress. So pick up your day pack, fanny pack or backpack and get in touch with nature.