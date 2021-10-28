I remain convinced that the key reason many, if not most, hunters hunt is that they like to kill stuff. Without a doubt, you do get enjoyment and satisfaction when you cleanly and ethically take the life of a wild animal you are pursuing. But do you also enjoy spending time outdoors, enjoy seeing wildlife, enjoy the peace and quiet of the forests, enjoy the challenge and enjoy spending time with family and friends?
Of course you wouldn’t be doing it if the opportunity to kill something didn’t come along. Often you fail and return home empty handed and still have enjoyed yourself. But you are driven to return with the hope that the next time you will get to pull the trigger or release an arrow.
But there are many who say they have evolved to the highest stage where it’s about the hunt and not the kill. They don’t need to claim meat by their own hands to be satisfied with the hunt. But we need to remember, no matter how intelligent, no matter how civilized we are, we are still wearing animal skins and eating once bloody meat. We cannot civilize ourselves above the basic laws of nature.
Many will tell you they hunt because they enjoy nature and the many experiences it offers in the outdoors. Being out there, whether in a tree stand or sitting in a blind during the early hours when sunrise transforms the darkness of night into dawn, compares to nothing else.
The inhabitants of the forest always follow a daily ritual as to the pecking order in nature. What could be better than having a squirrel or small bird sitting next to you in your stand eye to eye. Or the times you sat motionless against a tree waiting for a buck to show and instead a doe slowly crept up on you and stretched out it neck, almost touching you with its nose out of curiosity. It’s the ultimate experience.
The actual shooting of an animal is a necessary step in the hunting process, but in many cases it’s always completed with respect to the animal harvested. It’s actually the love of the process of hunting, not the shooting of the animal.
So don’t be afraid to speak up about the reason we do what we do. The thrill of the hunt and harvesting and animal is nothing to be ashamed of.
It’s too bad society attempts to segregate itself from wild game by replacing it with meat purchased in stores instead of getting a little blood on their own hands. It’s time to release the mountain man within you.