Sometimes unusual discoveries are made as one traipses through Penn’s Woods on a hike that was designed to be no more than an outing to fill one’s lungs with some fresh air, or just stretch the legs.
I’ve made a short list of some of the unexpected sightings that have beckoned me to stop and think about the origin, background and use — the raison d’etre — of these atypical phenomena.
For instance, on the West Rim Trail bordering Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon there is an old shed with the word Dynamite distinctly painted on its weathered boards. At first my question was, “What would be the use of dynamite in this remote location?”
A little research revealed that this is an old dynamite shack, since restored, that, many years ago, was used by the Civilian Conservation Corps to store the dynamite used to construct roads and trails.
Then there’s the remnants of what looks to be a cement furnace near Colton Point State Park. I couldn’t find information about this structure and would welcome receiving details about it.
And how about that standing chimney on the upper reaches of Asaph Run. I wonder who lived there and why. A couple of stone foundations have also piqued my curiosity; one on Stone Cabin Run that flows into Mill Creek north of Mansfield, and another near Rattlesnake Rock close to the end of West Rim Trail. A third, on the Mid State Trail near the so-called Radar Cliffs, is on private land just off Tioga County’s Haverly Hill Road. I just remembered a fourth. Ole Bull State Park on the Susquehannock Trail has a short side trail that leads to the original 1850’s Norwegian settlement established by Ole Bornemann Bull.
I once came across a tombstone in the middle of the woods where the body of an apparent nature lover was buried.
Here’s one that may not be so hard to believe: the remnants of a moonshine still on the Mid State Trail near Ravensburg State Park, partway up Nippenose Mountain. I thought they were all in Appalachia.
There’s also some ancient graffiti chiseled into a rock wall on Pine Island Draft Trail. The date it was done is inscribed there. I think it was 1872, but I’m not certain of that. In any event, it was done a long time ago. It’s something to behold only if one has the ambition and energy to hike that difficult trail.
And so it goes. These unusual findings are only available to those who get out there and look around. Who knows? You may find some extreme fossils, too.
Happy trails.