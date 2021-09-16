The air was crisp and clean on an early September morning as you headed into the mountains of the Pennsylvania Wilds for a weekend getaway. You’ve been driving for a few hours and decide to take a short break, so you pull off in a wide spot along side the highway.
You stand by the car in the cool morning air and stretch your arms and legs a bit. That’s until a squealing roar breaks the silence and startles you briefly, making you jump just slightly.
But you regain your senses quickly as you know what’s up. It’s the beginning of the elk rut. You haven’t witnessed it since last fall. You watched a couple of herd bulls lower their heads, lock horns and use their weight and muscle to twist their powerful necks, trying to throw the other off balance and hammer forward with every ounce of their strength in an attempt to drive their long, ivory-tipped antlers into each other.
Looking across the roadway to where you first heard the elk sound off you notice several cow elk filtering single file from the wood line out into an open meadow. They are followed by a massive racked bull who steps into sight about 60 yards away, arches his neck back and sounds off with a loud, guttural bulge. That bulge that echoes off the hillsides so loudly it seems as if you are vibrating also.
It’s a unique experience that sort of mesmerizes you to the point that you forget about everything else at the moment. That’s until somewhere off in the distance, another bull with his harem sounds off, which is followed up by a younger satellite bull attempting a roaring bulge at which he fails badly. You return each year to experience it, those unforgettable sounds that seem to etch themselves in your memory.
Those almost unbelievable, raspy, shrill shrieking bulges of a huge rutting bull elk can happen at any hour of the day. When it does, it causes the hair on the back of your neck to stand up.
The action is incredibly awesome and a little scary at the same time when you watch two 700-pound bulls go head-to-head for control of a harem of cows. First there’s the stare down, then nostrils flare, then antlers clash together as hooves dig and kick up chunks of sod as the struggle to be the victor rages on.
If you haven’t ever witnessed nature at its finest in the wilds of Pennsylvania, now is the time to do so. Besides, since we’re so fortunate to live so close to Pennsylvania’s elk herd, now is the time to go and view them in all their glory.