Is it OK to hike while pregnant? I’ve addressed a myriad of hiking issues but never tackled this one. Maybe it’s because, age-wise, I’m personally way past the time of being concerned about such things; about 40 or so years past.
Some months ago my grandson Dan and his wife Katie, who was several months pregnant, hiked up Mt. Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi. I’m happy to announce that their son Henry was since delivered as a healthy, robust child.
Generally speaking, hiking while pregnant is safe for most women and their baby, but it is always best to get approval from your doctor before you hit the trails.
Here are some tips recommended by those who have studied the subject.
Hiking can manage stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure naturally (which may reduce your risk of preeclampsia) and increase strength, conditioning and stamina levels.
Pregnant women should wear loose and breathable clothes to stay cool and prevent overheating. Next, get hiking boots with good ankle support.
Going camping at the end of your hike? First, pack plenty of water. Next, pack layers of clothing, snacks, a portable charger (in case your phone dies and there is an emergency situation), sunglasses, a hat and a first aid kit. You shouldn’t be carrying too much weight on your back, so, if possible, have a partner carry your pack. If you are going solo and must carry the pack, be sure to take breaks often.
Your center of gravity will be off, so hiking poles can help you with your balance and will also take some of the pressure off of your knees, legs and feet.
When pregnant, your skin is more sensitive and prone to burns, so protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen on any exposed skin.
When pregnant, your body needs extra water to support your baby, so make sure you are drinking enough water before, during and after the hike.
If you feel any type of pain or discomfort, stop immediately. Pains such as cramping or discomfort in the abdomen, could be first signs of labor if you are in the third trimester, or dangerous complications if you are in the first trimester.
When going hiking while pregnant, you should always bring someone with you to help keep you safe on the trail.
Don’t push yourself too hard, because during pregnancy, your body is working extremely hard at all times. Adding physical activity increases stress to your already overworked muscles.
Choose trails that are mostly flat with even terrain and plan to take your hike on a cool, dry day. A wet, slippery trail could lead to slipping or falling.
You can have fun on the trail, even if you are pregnant.
Guys, support your bride by encouraging her and participating with her.
Happy trails.