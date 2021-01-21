We finally made it.
After a lot of doubt surrounding the 2020-2021 basketball season, we are finally in full swing with a bunch of competitive games to start the season.
For the first week of ‘This Week in Hoops’, I thought we would look at some of the high-points in the first full week of Northern Tier League boys basketball.
The first thing that has really stuck out to me so far this season is how far the Wellsboro boys have come in the opening week of the season.
Everything they could have hoped for in terms of development has come to fruition and they have already shown that they are going to be competitive in this season.
Two players who have really stood out are Darryn Callahan and Liam Manning, who both had good seasons last year, but have taken a huge step forward this season.
Callahan, who spent a lot of time as a spot-up shooter, is now a dynamic slasher and is rebounding at an impressive rate recording his first double-double of the season in a win over Canton.
Manning has been a force, and coming into the year I really believed their offense would run through the 6’5” center.
It looks like he’s added some major muscle and is averaging an outstanding 14 points and 12 rebounds-per-contest against two strong opponents with legitimate opposition in the post.
The next thing I saw was how the NP-Liberty boys basketball team picked up right where they left off.
Two wins against CV to open the season was expected, but they nonetheless took care of business and my dark-horse pick for the NTL Player of the Year in Noah Spencer did not disappoint.
Over his first two games he has averaged 19 points, 4.5 assists, four steals and seven rebounds-per-game.
Liberty also showcased their balance and Koleton Roupp seems to have supplanted Duncan Zeafla from last year as their main three-point specialist.
The schedule tightens up for the Mounties in the coming weeks so it will be important for them to pick up some wins and gain some continuity as the season continues.
Another number that jumped off the page when looking over the first week of games is the 20 points freshman Karson Dominick put up in his first game as a varsity starter.
With two of the most important players opting not to play for the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers this season, their success would be hinged on some younger players stepping up into bigger roles.
A 20-point night is a good scoring night for any player, but for a freshman? Against one of the better defenses in the league? Unheard of.
Mansfield also got some really great scoring from senior captain Alex Stein and Curtis Craig as well, but the freshman really stole the show.
Mansfield is the only area boys team to only have played one game, so it will be interesting to see how they respond in the upcoming weeks, especially with a matchup against Liberty slated for Friday, which I think will be an early-season classic.
Nick Coyle is a sports reporter/enthusiast for the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier. Email him at ncoyle@tiogapublishing.com