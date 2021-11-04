Recently a couple of guys wrote that they had hiked the Appalachian Trail. I seem to have misplaced the article, but for the names, Steve Bressan and Reuben Dreiblatt, local guys I think.
Interestingly, their hiking dates closely approximated the dates when I hiked the STS, April into October. The only difference was I hiked 84 miles during 16 day hikes. These guys hiked something over 2,200 miles. And I imagine they hiked most of those days between April and October.
If you’ve ever read any accounts of people through-hiking the AT, you know what an outstanding feat it is. Being on the committee that reads and approves (or not, very rarely) circuit-hiker logs of those who hike the entire STS, I get to read about all of the blisters, sore feet, strains and sprains, nettles, rainy days and nights, wet tents, and miscellaneous other maladies.
Now imagine doing this nearly every day for about six months — and amazingly many people do. Some start in the spring in Georgia and work their north to Maine in the fall. They are the NOBOs or north-bounders. Others hike in the opposite direction from Maine to Georgia; they are the SOBOs, or south-bounders.
A great many drop out for various reasons. It takes a great amount of determination to actually finish. And some have been known to do it multiple times — wow.
And if they get bored with the AT there’s always the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail, both very long and challenging. And some have hiked all three of these trails. We 84-milers are just simply in awe.
Don’t let any of this tough talk discourage you from hiking the STS. You can do it in about a week, by hiking around 10-12 miles a day, and some have done it in about three days. That doesn’t sound like a good time to me. Better to take more time and enjoy it.
Or do it the easy way as I did: just take a hike on the weekends. Find a partner so you have two vehicles and you can hike from road to road. The only long stretch is the 10 miles through the Hammersley Wild Area. Just decide that it’s going to be a long day and enjoy it.
I would suggest hiking from McConnell Road to Cross Fork. The first seven miles are all slightly downgrade which makes for easy hiking. Then you do have a climb up Elkhorn Branch, but then a long downhill to Cross Fork, and the ice cream at Kinney’s store and/or a great lunch/dinner at Deb’s.
By all means get the guidebook and maps, so you won’t take any wrong turns. The trail is generally cleared and well marked with signs and blazes. And the guide has lots of good reading besides keeping you on track. Fall is a great time to hike, and if you do go during any hunting seasons wear lots of orange.
