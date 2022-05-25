Deer tick season is in full swing. These seemingly innocuous creatures have one goal in mind and that is to hitch a ride on an animal, suck blood from same, and go on its merry way leaving behind saliva that may result in the host (you) developing some serious maladies such as Lyme disease.
According to a 2018 report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the number of tick-borne disease cases in the U.S., like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, has more than doubled in the last 13 years.
Ticks cannot fly or jump, so how do they get on your body? They wait on the end of a blade of grass or leaf with their forelegs raised, and as you pass by latch onto your arm, leg or clothing.
Identifying the perpetrator is important. If you find on your body or clothing what looks like a tick, it is ultra important to remove it pronto.
If it’s attached to your skin use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible and pull upward with steady, even pressure. A special tick removal tool is available at most pharmacies.
After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Never crush a tick with your fingers.
Ticks are repulsed by certain chemicals contained in some insect repellants. Three of the most popular and effective contain DEET, permethrin and picaridin. Permethrin, unlike the other two, should be applied to clothing and not directly to the skin. It is not a repellent but an insecticide which kills the bugs on contact.
But fear of these blood-sucking critters shouldn’t keep you inside. If you take the proper measures, like choosing the right tick repellent and checking your body after you’ve been on a hike, you can minimize your chances of ever having to deal with a tick bite.