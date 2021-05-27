For hikers and backpackers, there aren't too many things out there on the trail that you need to worry about, but the tick is one. Like many others, I have had encounters with them, sometimes just crawling around looking for a meal and sometimes already attached.
One time a couple of us were doing some trail care. At lunchtime, we had sat down on some rocks and logs and immediately had ticks crawling on our pant legs, which were treated with permethrin, but we brushed them off anyway.
On my way home, after driving maybe 20 miles or so, I was stopped at the red light and felt something crawling on the inside of my wrist. Sure enough, another tick. I pulled over as soon as I could and dispatched that one.
They say you cannot smash them, and that is probably true as they seem to have no body structure. But put them between the proverbial rock-and-a-hard-place and they're done for. Alcohol doesn't agree with them either; just another good use of alcohol. And they can be dissected with a small pocketknife.
As I've said before, if you find one attached, and even with the red spot, don't panic. Just have it removed as soon as possible. They say it takes them 24 to 36 hours to begin their feeding and therefore their bad effects, but I wouldn't wait any longer than absolutely necessary.
And don't be too modest to let your partner check your six (your backside); there are spots you cannot see and cannot reach. Carry tweezers and at least some alcohol wipes. Or hike with a doctor or nurse; they probably carry them.
I've read that ticks perch on branches, foliage or whatever and latch onto whomever or whatever passes by. That's very possible, so try to avoid brushing against such things.
With that in mind, our maintainers sometimes take extra measures to chop back the brush along the trail. We've also heard that these ticks favor barberry bushes, so on some stretches you'll find these bushes chopped back so that you needn't brush against them.
OK, enough about these little buggers; just be aware.
Our club is once again planning to man Water-Station #19 for the God's Country Marathon, to be held on Saturday, June 5. We'll be at the large pull-off at the bottom of Denton Hill's west side and you are welcome to stop by and say hello, help out or just cheer the runners on.
At this point they have covered 19 miles and have "Conquered The Hill," quite an accomplishment indeed. And it's all downhill from there.
A week later, on June 12, we will have our first meeting since last October. It will be an outdoor event at the Lyman Lake Park pavilion at noon. A picnic-style lunch will be followed by the monthly meeting, which in turn will probably be followed by a hike for those interested. We will follow any protocol that is in effect for state parks at that time. All are welcome at our meetings and other events.