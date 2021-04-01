Well here it is April already, and time to “Spring Around The Trail.” This is our yearly event to check out the Susquehannock Trail System.
Actually it only begins in April, then it lasts until at least December. And sometimes it even begins in January, so suffice to say it’s pretty much a year-around project.
Each section maintainer is urged to go through his/her section, clearing what they can, and reporting back on things that they might need some help with. This is also a good time to take note of any improvements that should be considered later on in the season, or when we can get to them.
Currently there are about 37 maintainers for the 21 sections, plus the two crossover trails. These teams consist mostly of couples, along with a few singles. But the entire 84 miles of trail is also a team effort, given the multitude of reasons that at times a regular maintainer might not be able to work on his section — that’s when it’s time for others to fill in.
That’s just how this season is starting out, so I’ll be looking for a few of our crew to help out on a couple of sections, along with me hopefully. These sections aren’t too bad, ranging from about 1.8 miles to around 2.5 miles.
But you can’t always judge by the mileage, as sometimes you’ll encounter a batch of blowdowns and sometimes a few to none. So what we do is send out the crew email and see who responds. And I don’t mean to infer that you have to be a crew member; anyone is welcome to come along.
After this initial trail check/clearing, we can move on to putting up the shelters, building some bridges and benches, benching some sidehill sections, installing or replacing some signs, touching up the blazing, mowing, brushcutting, weedwhacking, ... Well, you get the picture, the beat goes on.
We now have scheduled our annual Camporee at Ole Bull State Park, for Aug. 12-14, with a half-dozen campsites reserved for us. Before that, on June 5, we’ll be manning a water station for the God’s Country Marathon, Mile-19. This is located on the west side of Denton Hill, near the bottom, right where we can congratulate the runners for “Conquering The Hill.” This is a busy site, with plenty of room for spectators and also a relay stop for those running the relay races.
Then a week later, June 12, we will hold our first meeting of the year at the Lyman Run Park pavilion. There is a slight chance we could have a meeting on a Saturday in May, if the weather conditions permit, but that’s a wait-and-see. After that, it will be outdoor meetings through at least September, maybe October, depending on the COVID situation.
I missed any advance notice of the Full Worm Moon for March, but hope everyone enjoyed it on Sunday, March 28. This moon is so named as the temperature begins to warm and the ground begins to thaw, earthworms casts appear, heralding the return of the robins. Some called it the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter. It was also referred to as the Full Sap Moon, marking the time of tapping the maple trees.
Stay safe.