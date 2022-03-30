Now that we’ve tromped up and down numerous mountains and crossed many a field in pursuit of whitetail and elk sheds for the last two months, it time to partake of what April and May have to offer.
As here in the Big Woods where I live, it’s time to fish for trout, pursue wild gobblers that sound off at dawn’s first light, and spend midday hours searching out nature’s onions, better know as leeks. If you live the rural life, you know that you have everything one needs, and tell others “What more could you want?”
When I say rural, I’m referring to the “backwoods” or simply a remote place that I can easily access. It’s not the fringes of urban sprawl but some place on a remote backwoods ridgetop road or in a deep hollow with a small tributary flowing beneath the forest canopy. It’s sort of like saying I was out in the middle of the boondocks.
That location is within reach of many who return time after time because they know there’s nothing else like it to make them forget about life’s everyday problems. It’s where they feel connected with the great outdoors, and possibly the people who first walked through this wilderness.
This backwoods location is where you can rise before dawn’s morning light and hike across a distant forest ridge. Then you wait for first light and watch the forest around you come to life as the new day awakens. It starts with a thunderous gobble from a roosted turkey as he greets the new morning, which is soon answered by several other gobblers in unison from distant locations.
You respond with a series of seductive hen calls on a mouth call, which gets a response that seems to shake the ground around you as he’s only a hundred yards below you. You remain silent but he keeps sounding off every so often as he closes the distance. Everything seems perfect until some hens call out from behind you to the left. But maybe it’ll work to your advantage.
Five minutes later you realize it’s not going to happen. The hens cross behind you in the dense beech brush and the gobbler didn’t come straight in, but has skirted out of range to the right and met them. They remain for a few minutes as you watch with your head slightly cocked and unable to move without being detected. Finally they head uphill through the beech brush towards a logged area leaving you wondering how what seemed like the perfect setup could have taken such a quick turn.
As you hike back along the ridge, you chalk it up to the odds being in the turkey’s favor, as you’ve experienced the same scenario many times before. Anyways, you know full well you’ll be back tomorrow morning to pick up the chess match once again, and maybe come out the winner.
Anyways, the hike back rewards you with a batch of nature’s finest greens. The trail is lined with leeks where you stop and gather a small batch and place in a plastic bag until you dump out the contents next to a small mountain spring seep when you stop to take a break. You take a seat on a log, pare off the leek roots and rinse them in the seep after refreshing your thirst from it first.
Once behind the truck’s wheel and you’re heading back home, this idea crosses your mind. Well, look at it this way, the main objective is that in a short while my taste buds will be satisfied once I catch a few trout and fry them up with the leeks.
Anyways, the enjoyment of going one-on-one with a boss gobbler is a true adventure, but truthfully, sending out some yelps and arousing a gobbler’s curiosity, then having him pinpoint your location to a tee is truly amazing. Besides, to you it’s more about the hunt and not the harvesting of the gobbler as mainly you’re here to enjoy that outdoor connection.