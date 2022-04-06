The Farmer’s Almanac is generally right on track with the weather forecast, but it did throw us a couple of curve balls and had us worried when we got a couple of late snow storms.
But spring did officially arrive here in the Pennsylvania Wilds on March 20, even though a bit of snow still blanketed some of those deeper, cold, back wood hollows. Yep, at long last, spring has sprung.
It’s a special time of year that arrives just a week after we switch to Daylight Saving Time, followed a couple of weeks later by the opening day of trout season, the return of red-winged blackbirds and the emergence of wild leeks here in the wilds of Pennsylvania. All are true harbingers of spring, especially the wild leeks.
What would spring be like if we didn’t have a mess of fresh leeks to go along with a limit of freshly caught trout? Nor would it be the same if I didn’t grab a few handfuls on the return trip to the vehicle after a morning of turkey hunting. It’s those leeks are pushing their dark green twin leaves up through last fall’s leaf-covered understory that tells you exactly when it’s spring, not some woodchuck.
Besides you are already out there partaking in what spring offers: spring air, sunshine and exercise from walking so you might as well enjoy the healthy benefits of wild greens. All those things can be had by taking a walk through the woods, enjoying the smell of a freshly-thawed woodland, sighting a bright green patch of leeks, kneeling down and digging a batch of them, then getting a whiff of that pungent odor that truly defines springs arrival.
Anyway, digging leeks is a rite of spring as they only have a short harvest season. So now’s the time to find a good foraging partner and get stinky, as leekers say it. Get out there to search for and enjoy one of nature’s most scrumptious woodland treats.