As summer wanes, we start to feel an energy shift to prepare for shorter days. It is time to harvest summer crops and celebrate the abundance cultivated in our gardens.
The tomato, Solanum lycopersicum, may be the most popular vegetable to harvest in late summer depending on the date seeds or seedlings were planted. Tomatoes are prolific among gardeners at the Potter County Community Garden in Coudersport, but many are not ready to harvest.
My two tomato trial plants, Pole Moskovich and Super Beefsteak, both indeterminate varieties, were planted in the PCCG allotment plot as seedlings shortly after Memorial Day. The countdown to harvest for each plant was 60 to 80 days to maturity, respectively. While at least 90 days have lapsed, the tomatoes are still in the first of several ripening stages.
Regardless of the tomato variety, there are six stages in their maturation process. The method is based on two chemicals, lycopene which provides the red coloration and ethylene, a gas naturally produced by maturing tomatoes.
The six stages are determined by percentage of color: Green Mature (0%), Breaker (visible at blossom end), Turning (10% to 30%), Pink (30%), Light Red (60%) and Red and Final stage (90%). In the first stage, color is not visible on the outer skin. The goal is to achieve the final stage where 90% of the tomato pops that red classic color and is edible from the vine.
Seasoned gardeners opine it’s been a tough season in Potter County for tomato growers due to intermittent heavy rains, cool nights and blazing heat. If you’re worried about unpredictable weather adversely affecting your tomato crops, consider harvesting them when coloration has spread to at least 60%, the Light Red Stage, and finish the ripening process at home.
Tomatoes can ripen on a sunny windowsill or inside a cardboard box covered with newspaper and stored in a cool dark place. Check them periodically before you enjoy that perfectly ripe first bite.
Although the season of going inward approaches, the right seeds make all the difference to extend your harvest and eat well as days grow short. Cold-hardy plants you can enjoy in autumn include beets, carrots, cabbage, chard, endive, kale, spinach, radish and various lettuce such as mesclun mix.
You can also spring into fall by planting various native flowers that will bring you springtime joy next season. The Potter County Master Gardeners will be hosting a fall flower bulbs workshop on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1 North Main Street, Gunzburger Building, Coudersport. The event is free, and questions can be directed to Leona Smith, Potter County Master Gardener coordinator, 814-274-8540, ext 103, lds5520@psu.edu.
