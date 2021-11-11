If you’ve ever backpacked, you know that sleeping on the ground presents challenges that should be addressed and overcome prior to turning in for the night. Here’s an example from one of my experiences while camping in the Canadian wilderness north of the Gaspe peninsula.
After a two-day drive to our destination (the last 25 miles of which was four-wheel drive only, fording no-bridge creeks and rutted un-used logging roads), the “road” dipped into the waters of Manicouagan Reservoir.
No little flat spot was available to pitch our canvas no-floor tent, so we did the best we could by setting it up on what we thought was a slight slope. Each night, however, my buddy rolled down to my corner of the tent, making for uncomfortable restless sleep for the both of us.
In our case we had little choice of a favorable spot to set up our tent, but one bit of advice is to pick your site carefully: chose a level, dry area, free of sticks and stones.
I recall another backpacking adventure, this one on the Mid State Trail in Central Pennsylvania. From the maps and trail guide, I had chosen a camping spot where fresh water was available. When we arrived we found nothing but rocks in a swampy wooded area.
I wasn’t concerned because I had packed a hammock tent, but the other three hikers had ground tents, so we hiked on another three miles to a state park where we were confident we’d find well-coiffured tent sites. Much to our chagrin, the park was closed because of repairs being made to the dam.
We did the best we could by using one of the pavilions and its long, sturdy picnic tables, appropriately positioned to make room for our sleeping bags and pads. We slept fitfully on the hard boards.
Beside choosing an appropriate site, here is some more advice offered by those who’ve done it:
- Stop hiking two or three hours before bedtime. Take time to enjoy your surroundings, read a book or just plain relax. Doctors say that exertion releases the hormone cortisol which will tend to keep you from falling asleep.
- If your tummy is full because you just finished eating your dinner, you’ll probably not sleep well. However, medical experts say that a light snack with some carbs can make you drowsy. Try a cup of hot caffeine-free cocoa with some cheese or other dairy products.
- You already know this one: No caffeine at least six hours before beddy-bye.
- Although you may be tired enough for a late afternoon nap, taking one may keep you awake when you should be sleeping during the night.
- Turn in at your usual time to accommodate your body’s regular schedule.
Now go ahead and sack out in the woods. Sweet dreams.