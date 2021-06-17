The care of the Susquehannock Trail System keeps moving right along. Nearly all of the 21 sections have been checked and mostly cleared. We do have a couple of trouble spots that will need further attention.
Also, much of the East Fork Crossover Trail has been mowed. Two log bridges in Cherry Run have been fitted with cable handrails. And this comes as real good news - the renovation of Camp Lane, off Short Run Road, has begun.
When finished this will allow us to get materials into Bolich Run to erect that shelter. We haven't actually started on the Sunken Branch shelter yet.
I must share the blame for any delays, as I was a little late out of the gate getting materials rounded up. Sometimes the springtime can get a little busier than we'd like. But as they say, all in good time.
Watch for the Full Strawberry Moon on June 24, so named by every Algonquin tribe. In Europe they called it the Rose Moon. The relatively short harvesting season of strawberries comes during the month of June.
I try to limit any discussions of my personal issues in this column, but this one is so important it's best for all to be aware. Monday, May 31 was just another normal day for me, that is until later in the evening when I began feeling really sick.
I mentioned that to a couple of my trail friends in emails (luckily), then spent a terrible night. Early Tuesday morning I thought I heard a knocking on the door. I was in such shape by then I couldn't even manage to don some jeans.
I went to the door anyway and found two of my trail friends and a state trooper. Boy was I ever glad to see them, He took one look at me and called for an ambulance. The rest of the week was pretty much a blur.
I was a guest of UPMC Cole. As was explained, my platelets had dropped to a dangerous level. The first infusion of platelets didn't move the numbers very much. After the second infusion ,the numbers went up satisfactorily, and after that they told me they would improve on their own.
So I got back home the following Monday, weak and wobbly, but glad to be home. Tthings are steadily improving, for which I am thankful.
I guess the takeaway is: if you suddenly get sick, maybe for no apparent reason, at least let someone know so they can check on you. Oh, and unlock your door.