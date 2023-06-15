Lest you think that the trail club is all work and no play, we do have a few “fun events,” such as the times when we set up an information table at the various events. These would be things like the Maple Festival, Eliot Ness Fest, Cross Fork Outdoor Show, Gale-Fest.
Then we also participate in the Galeton 4th of July parade. At this event we tow our tool-trailer, which has been beautifully lettered by Joe Allis of Galeton ( we call it our traveling billboard), followed by a group of “hikers.”
Then for a more service oriented event we man a water station for the God’s Country Marathon, usually at Mile-19, where the runners have “conquered the hill,” and we can congratulate them on that and tell them it’s all downhill from here.
This year there were about 166 runners, including the full and the half-marathons. Manning our table passing out water and gatorade were Larry Holtzapple, Helen Bernhardy, Hank Fuller, Angela Jackson, Wayne Baumann, Chad and Henry Rugh, Lori Syzmanik, John Zimmer and me. I think that is a record in itself.
But in my (humble) opinion, the yearly Camporee (second weekend in August) at Ole Bull is our best get-together for the year. Although it does include some work details, we have plenty of time for socializing around the campfires, sometimes with those we don’t get to see but only once a year.
Friday is usually a work day, as is part of Saturday. It all concludes with our dinner and meeting in the main pavilion on Saturday evening, ending with yet another campfire.
In the meantime, our trail care hasn’t slowed a bit, with another 235 hours added in May and even another 90 or so hours tacked on just in June so far. That brings our total to 958 hours. That will probably double and then some by year’s end.
The mountain laurel is beginning to bloom, so be sure not to miss that. You can view plenty of it just by driving out Rt. 44 south between Cherry Springs and Water Tank Vista. Of course it is plentiful in many more areas.