The STS beat goes on — somehow we manage to stay quite busy. For Friday, June 3, our goal was to clear the section from upper Stony Run to Wild Boy Road, and we came up with a good crew for that.
Wanda Shirk, accompanied by Ron Heath, Susie Gribble, Mark Clark and Elizabeth Kapoor, tackled the stretch from Wild Boyd Road south to the “Old Stove” site. This included the Tower Trail, the old haul road into the site of the Wild Boy shelter and the next hill going up to where the remains of the old cook stove are located. They removed blowdowns, weed-whacked, lopped and tossed, and cleared all around the shelter.
As for the “Old Stove,” it’s mentioned in the guidebooks as being at about Mile-68, and the sign says “A deteriorating Landmark.” Not only is the stove deteriorating, but so is the sign.
The stove is just some cast-iron pieces scattered around, the story being that it was probably hauled up to this hilltop to serve the woods crews working the area.
Who knows how many apple pies came from that oven, possibly baked by Ida Red or Granny Smith. We hope to replace the sign at some point, but for now it’s still readable and certainly has some “character.”
The other crew consisting of Doug Wetherbee, Curt Weinhold and yours truly took care of the section heading down Stony Run. Doug and Curt did the work; I was simply transport and support.
In the midst of this, a logging crew came along and made sure the road was clear, as they had a big-rig coming in with a big dozer. They sure got the “big” part right, a rather large truck with a low-boy, hauling an even larger dozer back to their logging job at the end of the road.
So it looks like we’ll be staying clear of that road for a while.If there’s anything you don’t want to do is meet a Kenworth tri-axle with a load of logs on a one-lane woods road. At least our timing was good. Hopefully that section of the STS will be passable for quite some time.
Then the following day, Saturday, June 4, we manned water-station #19 for the God’s Country Marathon and again we had a good crew. Wanda Shirk, Helen Bernhardy, John Zimmer, Larry Holtzapple, Mark Clark, Henry Fuller and I took part in that. Race participants were down considerably from years past, so it was a little slower paced (for us, not the runners).
Tomorrow, June 11, we will hold our monthly meeting again at Lyman Run State Park. A dish-to-pass picnic style lunch will be at noon, with the meeting to follow. Remember, anytime you would like to attend our meeting, or other events, to see what the club is all about, you are welcome.
Next on our agenda is taking part in the Galeton 4th Of July parade, actually held on Saturday, July 2. We haul our tool trailer, or traveling billboard, and have a group of “hikers” trekking along behind.