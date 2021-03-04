As we heard the bell of the National Cathedral toll 500 times, in memory of 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19, our club reflected on the sad fact that two of those half-million people were valued members of our club.
Our first loss was Becky Fitzgerald, who died at age 41 just three days before Christmas. Becky’s parents, Tom and Jayne Fitzgerald, were the club’s second “Big Shoes” awardees for their lifetime contributions to our club, beginning with the club’s origins in the late 1960s.
Becky had been a member for 11 years, and served for a time as our recording secretary.
She developed our club’s first website and handled technology for our PowerPoint presentations.
On Feb. 20, we lost 48-year member John Eastlake, a retired forester who was the premiere historian of CCC camps in Pennsylvania, and often gave talks to clubs and school groups, as well as to visitors at the Lumber Museum’s annual Bark Peelers Convention. In recent years, he spent hundreds of hours digitizing his vast files of photos, maps and CCC history.
Less known to the public was John’s contribution to hiking trails in Pennsylvania. After a 1964 honeymoon to the Adirondacks with his bride (and eventually wife of 56 years, Joan), John came home thinking about the need for blazed trails in Pennsylvania forests, so that hikers could come to enjoy and appreciate the mountains here.
John partnered with Bob Webber, also a forester and an STC member, now honored with the restoration of his cabin on the lumber museum grounds.
John’s idea was that trails should be planned as loops rather than linear. In contrast to linear trails such as the West Rim Trail for example, John designed, and with Bob laid out and built, trails such as the Golden Eagle Trail, known as the best day hike in the state and one of the best in the nation.
He was also behind the building of the 28-mile Old Loggers Path and the 42-mile Black Forest Trail. John also had the vision for the North and South Link Trails to connect with the Black Forest Trail for another 25-mile loop.
John and Bob were partners in maintaining the Hammersley Trail section of the STS for many years.
For his vision and labors, John was awarded Keystone Trails Association’s Citation Award for Lifetime Achievement last year, KTA’s highest honor, which is shared by Ginny Musser, Bob Webber and our own STC president, Wanda Shirk.
Our club grieves with the rest of the nation in the premature loss of half a million lives to COVID-19, and we especially will miss Becky Fitzgerald and John Eastlake.
We hope everyone takes the right precautions to stay safe and get the vaccine as soon as possible, so we don’t add more loved ones to the sad statistics.