Hikers should find the Susquehannock Trail System to be in pretty good condition, as the maintainers have been working diligently to keep it that way. We have surpassed 1,140 trail maintenance hours thus far, with 160 of those hours in June as of Friday.
We are starting to mow some stretches with the walk-behind mowers, which leave a nice pathway about four feet wide. From feedback we received, hikers really appreciate these sections.
Of course, there are places where these mowers cannot be used, such as where the trail is steep, rocky, too narrow, etc. The irony of this is that in these sort of places the hiker is mostly likely to encounter nettles and other weedy growth. They are usually gone through with a weed whacker, but in due time.
The site for our seventh trail shelter has been chosen, staked out and awaiting DCNR approval. All of these shelters, and indeed nearly all of the STS, is on state forest lands, so anything we do must be in cooperation with DCNR.
We feel that this is a great site, and are fortunate to have the permission to cross some private property to gain access — the only other way we could get materials in would be by helicopter, and we haven’t yet managed to line up a chopper.
These shelters are modeled after the so-called Adirondack shelters, made popular of course by those in the Adirondack forest in upstate New York. Our first one was built using logs, which proved to be a major undertaking for an amateur crew. But we were well satisfied with the results, especially the cost of around $800 (as opposed to $8,000, erected by a commercial outfit).
So for the remaining ones we use locally-sourced rough-cut lumber, and our crew is somewhat experienced by now, so we’re happy with the outcome, and so are the hikers and backpackers. Besides, we enjoy at least a couple of nights of camping at the build-sites, and sometimes even come up with some new campfire stories.
Our next outing will be the Independence Day parade in Galeton, actually being held on July 2.
Here we will tow our tool-trailer, known as our “traveling-billboard,” thanks to member Joe Allis, of Galeton, who placed some very nice graphics on the sides, followed by a group of “hikers” trekking along behind.
On the following Saturday, July 9, we will hold our monthly meeting at the home of Donna Batterson in Coudersport. This will be a picnic-style lunch at noon, with the meeting to follow at 1 p.m. The location is just as you round the bend and start up Academy Hill; you should spot the driveway on the left, maybe with an STC sign. Hope to see you there.