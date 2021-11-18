Thinking back over the years that I have been with the trail club, I thought it was interesting where all of the trail maintainers have come from. I thought maybe some of the readers would be curious also.
So here goes — some are present, some have dropped out for various reasons, and some have gone down that last long trail. I won’t try for a lot of names, just places.
So from near and far: Coudersport, Roulette, Galeton, Ulysses, Gold, Shinglehouse, Emporium, Cross Fork, Germania, Wellsboro, Arnot, Slate Run, Williamsport, Zion, Mill Hall, Mansfield, Nescopek, Tower City, Lebanon, Jonestown, Columbia, Oley, Altoona, Johnstown, New Florence, Cleveland, Waterford, Erie, Knoxville, Lawrenceville and State College, in addition to Wellsville and Corning, N.Y., Virginia and Florida.
I’m sure this is not all-inclusive, as many surely have come and gone in the 30 years before I arrived on the scene. And now we all get to benefit from all of their toiling.
It’s amazing the great people you meet and get to work with when you all share a common goal, in this case maintaining 84 miles of hiking-only trail through some of the greatest territory one could ask for. And it all belongs to you — the Susquehannock State Forest, all 265,000 acres of it.
These state forests are scattered all over Pennsylvania — Penn’s Woods and now your woods. They are sucking up carbon dioxide as fast as possible, and there is always all the oxygen out there that you can possibly imagine — and no viruses hanging around.
Where would you rather be? The bears haven’t found out that we taste like chicken yet, and even the snakes mind their own business. The only things to fear are the ticks and they can be easily defeated.
So grab a friend and head out to the trail. Start easy at first, like the three-mile hike from DCNR on Denton Hill to Thompson Hollow Road — nearly all flat with few small changes in elevation. If you don’t leave a shuttle car at Thompson, just hike back, it’s a pleasant three miles.
Pick up a brochure at DCNR and you’ll soon see that there are inviting trails all over. It’s good for the mind, body and soul, so just do it!
If we are lucky we may get a glimpse of the partial eclipse of the full Beaver moon on Nov. 19. This moon is so named as it was time to set the beaver traps before the swamps froze, so as to ensure that the tribes had a supply of warm winter furs. From another standpoint it was the time the beavers were actively preparing for winter.
These days, all we have to do is turn up the thermostat.