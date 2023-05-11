As I write this on May 5, it is more like it for a spring morning with bright sunshine, lots of green grass reasonably dry underfoot, no 40 mph breezes, birds chirping to welcome the day, even an oriole at my feeder.
This was not the case a couple of days ago when we had 36 degrees and everything covered by snow. Of course, it soon melted, but it sure looked more like a December morning for a while.
This has not slowed our pace of trail maintenance however. We amassed well over 300 hours for the month of April.
One might think, with a trail being there for well over 50 years, that any tree that might fall has already fallen by now. Unfortunately, some of the larger trees seem to be falling now.
We’re not sure which is the larger problem, an 18-inch trunk or a 100-limb treetop across the trail. Of course it can take some time to cut and remove a great many limbs, but it’s also quite a chore to cut through a large trunk (at least two cuts) and then roll the piece out of the way.
Hikers are a hardy group however and easily accommodate obstacles. If they cannot squeeze under it or climb over it, they just go around it. Sometimes it’s quite a problem, maybe with a briar patch on both sides, or steep grades. So we get there as soon as possible.
It’s very helpful if the section maintainer or even hikers reports these downed trees. When they supply us with the info on a problem blowdown, along with landmarks, trail mileage markers, etc., it is appreciated.
Most of our maintainers carry a Stihl 170-size saw, which is a great saw for 90% of what we need to cut. For the real big trees we rely mostly on our maintainers-at-large, who usually operate with a bigger saw.
We actually have cut through a 24-inch cherry with a 170 with a 14-inch bar/chain, but it does take some creative sawing, which we call “beavering.” If you’ve ever noticed the beavers can fell any size tree by simply working all around it.
Our trail club will be meeting at Lyman Run State Park on Saturday, May 13. Dish-to-pass luncheon at noon with the meeting to follow. Lots to discuss and plan for, so see you there.
And don’t you dare forget Mother’s Day May 14.