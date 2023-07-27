Most people love a success story, and I would have to say that the Susquehannock Trail System would qualify as one.
From the original 13 founders, the accompanying Susquehannock Trail Club has grown to around 300 members today.
I grant you all are not hikers and/or trail maintainers, but they are all definitely supporters.
I will list those who got the ball rolling, so to speak, once again, lest we forget our beginnings: Wilbur (Wil) Ahn, Elizabeth (Betty) Ahn, Robert Davey, Kay Davey, William (Bill) Fish, Jr., Tom Fitzgerald, Jayne Fitzgerald, Joe Heimel, Del Kerr, Harry Kinney, Tom Leete, Veryl Scheibner, and James (Jim) Thomas.
This is from 57 years ago, so some are still with us but most are not.
We thank and honor them one and all.
The Susquehannock State Forest (our 265,000-acre playground) was named after the Susquehannock Indians who inhabited this area many moons ago, so it seemed fitting to name the trail system accordingly.
It is called a system as it was laid out by connecting old CCC fire trails, old RR grades, woods roads, a pipeline section and only briefly touching on private property.
The trail passes through or near five state parks and the Hammersley Wild Area, the largest roadless area in the state.
At around mid-point it passes through Cross Fork (think ice cream, and great chow).
Some of the highlights a hiker might consider: Lyman Lake, the Cherry Springs fire tower, star gazing at Cherry Springs State Park, Ole Bull State Park (one of the finest), Spook Hollow, the six Adirondack-style shelters along the trail and, of course, the Hammersley Wild Area (a 10-mile hike with no roads).
One of our members was so enamored with the “Hamm” that he named his golden-retriever Hammersley.
To say that the STS is popular would be an understatement as well over 1,200 hikers have completed the 84-mile loop to earn Circuit Hiker status.
This can be a documented backpacking trip or day hikes in any sequence or time frame.
We are now looking forward to our annual Camporee at Ole Bull State Park in August.
We do some trail care while in the area, but mostly we just hang out, enjoy the campfires and new stories.
The dinner meeting will be on Saturday evening, Aug. 12.