My son Chris and daughter-in-law Sue visited with us last week while staying in their luxurious motorhome at a local campground. They love the outdoors about as much as I do, so I suggested a hike.
We wanted to do it on a day when the weather cooperated, not relishing an outing during one of the downpours like we’ve been experiencing lately. We choose Friday, Oct. 29, relying on the weather forecast of no rain until about 2 p.m. This time the weatherman got it right. We completed our trek, sans rain, before the afternoon soaking.
I figured an appropriate hike close to Halloween would be a visit to the Haunted Vista on the Mid State Trail.
This vista overlooks the Wilson Creek valley that accommodates Route 287 between Wellsboro and Morris, also providing a view of the town of Antrim across the valley.
Stories and beliefs relate that the Haunted Vista acquired its name because the souls of some miners, who died in a tragic event during the coal mining era still haunt the place.
Seems that one frigid February night miners froze to death while hitching a ride in the cable bucket that was designed to carry coal across the valley to waiting railroad cars near Antrim. The cable operator, unaware there were men in the bucket, parked it in the middle and quit for the night.
On our out-and-back hike we did not find any ghosts, but there was evidence aplenty of coal mining activity and of previous mine fires. Huge cinders weighing hundreds of pounds were sighted along the trail.
Another alluring attraction on this section of the MST is the rock formations we assume were created by earth movement when the glaciers retreated eons ago. These unusual features begin on the trail a few hundred yards south of the vista. The accompanying photo shows some of the fissures that the trail crosses. This is a part of the trail that is extremely necessary for you to “watch-your-step,” as the posted signs appropriately warns. If you want to experience the best part of the trail, do not be tempted to take the “rock by-pass.”
I invite you to visit this section of the 329-mile MST that bisects Pennsylvania, traversing the Alleghenies from the borders of New York State and Maryland. A small parking area is available on Route 287 a few hundred feet south of the trail’s intersection with Antrim Road.
Follow the painted orange blazes up Anna S. Road. Stay on the trail and in about a mile you’ll see a sign that points you to the Haunted Vista. Whoooo!
Happy trails.