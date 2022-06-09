It’s comforting to know that I still have at least some of my memory functioning — last year about this time I was a guest of Cole Memorial, and one sick puppy! Seems that, for some reason my blood platelets had dropped significantly, and that will have a profound effect.
All they told me was that it was the effect of a tick-bite — and sometimes these things can happen some time after the actual bite. At any rate I’m back on the trails, and happy to be there.
So use Permethrin (only) on your clothes, and deet on your skin — if deet does not agree with you, use Picaridin.
Speaking of which, we’ll be hitting the trail tomorrow, Friday, the 3rd.
Our crew is planning to work from Wild Boy Road south to and including the upper part of Stony Run. We have eight volunteers signed on, so we should be able to put this section in order.
This includes the Tower Trail. We have no idea why it was so named — there is no evidence of any sort of tower in the area — we’re wondering if perhaps it was a man’s name. The trail only runs for about a half-mile, and then joins an old haul road, which continues down to Wild Boy Run and the site of the shelter which we erected in 2018.
From there it crosses the run and heads up to the “Ole Stove” site — here there are some remains of an old cast-iron cook stove. The story is that most likely it was hauled up here to use for the woods crews working in the area.
At any rate, if hiking through this area, please refrain from collecting any “souvenirs” — if these old pcs. are gone, we’ll have to make a new sign, “FORMER Old Stove Site”.
Most hikers are not inclined to pack out any cast iron anyway. From there the STS travels down Stony Run.
Watch for the Full Strawberry Moon on the 14th — it will be the first of three super-moons for the year.
A super-moon is when the moon is the closest to the earth and appears bigger and brighter. These moons are awesome in the winter — sometimes they look like they are sitting atop the next hill.
They’re pretty awesome too, coming up over East Ole Mountain, which is just what the Sturgeon Moon will be doing in August at Camporee time at Ole Bull. If we get clear skies that will be a sight.
I saw my first fawn a couple of days ago — mama and her young one moseyed through my backyard.
And others have observed a bear with three cubs! Life goes on.