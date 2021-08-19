Another Susquehannock Trail Club annual Camporee goes into the history book, and it was a great one. Despite a little rain — well, maybe a lot one night — the event went quite well.
Some arrived on Thursday at Ole Bull State Park to set up camp, some on Friday morning to take part in the trail care events, a few more on Saturday, and the remainder on Saturday evening for the dinner, club meeting and a film. Thirty-two people in all had gathered by Saturday evening.
On Friday morning, a crew headed out with a trail-mower to mow to Spook Hollow shelter, and then from the bottom of Spook Hollow on down through the Big Spring Colony area to Big Spring Road.
Another crew with their mower went to Little Greenlick Road, and mowed down and back on Italian Hollow Trail, then moved across the road and mowed the rather steep “Jeep” road. We’re not sure how this “road” got its name, as it certainly was never a road, but rather a pipeline at some point in time, now abandoned.
Each crew consists of the mower operator and at least one, sometimes two others, to go ahead of the mower removing rocks and other debris, lopping limbs, etc. Then, of course, there usually are blowdowns which need to be removed.
On Saturday, a mowing crew went out again and mowed the pipeline stretch from near Greenlick Road to the Scoval Branch shelter, about a three-mile round trip. This trail shelter was our first one and the only one constructed of logs. On Aug. 18 and 19 we hope to start erecting our fifth shelter, with perhaps a couple more planned for the future.
And yet another crew, a man and three of his grandchildren, went out and removed blowdowns from the Hartman Trail, off Big Spring Road.
Saturday evening was campfire time, with not a few stories told and discussions held. These ranged from how to “bench” a sidehill trail to what life on Mars might be like, and a little of everything in between.
There was some good advice and lots of food for thought, even a disagreement or two. But all agreed that campfire time is time well spent. Some come to the fire with their lawnchairs just to watch the fire and relax. Some said it stormed pretty good later on Saturday night, but I didn’t hear a thing.
On Aug. 22 watch for the Full Sturgeon Moon. The fishing tribes are given credit for the naming of this moon, as sturgeon, a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, were most readily caught during this month. The rest of us can just get a can of sardines at the local market, no spears or nets required.