Trail care is moving along pretty well, with at least seven sections checked and mostly cleared. Most maintainers are reporting not much in the way of blowdowns, just smaller debris and some chainsawing.
It’s mostly clear, that is, except for the Hogback section, which runs from the fire tower to Short Run Road. Two of our seasoned maintainers spent nine hours going through there.
They reported many trees down, especially one big hemlock. Hemlocks seem to have a bad habit of just tipping over, I think due to a shallow root system.
We were just getting used to those few warm days we had a little earlier, but now have had to break out the winter jackets again. There were snow flurries here today, April 15; nothing serious, just a reminder that it is still April in Potter County. I’m sure some fishermen recall having their lines freeze in the guides and snow on the ground.
Our club President Wanda Shirk is planning a group hike for Saturday, April 17. I know this note is coming too late to sign up for that one, but if anyone is interested, I believe she is open to leading more hikes later on. Let her know if you are interested.
On that same note, if you are planning any hikes later on, especially if you plan to go into an area you might not be really familiar with, be sure to take your possum along.
Possum? Why a possum you ask? Well, it’s a well-known fact that possums are very good at finding the nearest road. So if you think you are lost, just turn him loose and follow along.
They don’t travel too fast so you should be able to easily keep up. Lo and behold, before you know it you’ll be at a road. This would be a good time to put him back on the leash or in your pack, if you want to save him for another day.
Watch for the Full Pink Moon on April 26. This moon is so named for the herb moss pink, or wild ground phlox, one of the earliest flowers of spring.
Other names for this moon are Full Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and, among coastal tribes, the Full Fish Moon, as this was the time the shad swam upstream to spawn.
Stay safe; we’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re getting closer to the treeline. I never could figure out that saying, as the best place you could be is in the woods.