Here’s hoping everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends. We in the USA have so much to be thankful for. Sure, we have bumps in the road as we continue on our journey to make this the best country that we can.
The good things we have so far outweigh the bumps that there’s really no contest. For sure we should always find ways to smooth out the rough patches, for the good of all.
It looks like winter is here to stay, so we may as well get used to it. A hike is always a good way to enjoy nature, if it’s not icy and slippery. Even if it is there are some good traction-devices that will keep you on your feet.
Once we get enough snow, cross country skiing is a good way to get out there. Some sections of the STS are good for skiing, and there are other trails that are especially good, some even groomed during the winter. Check with DCNR; they have all sorts of info and maps. With 265,000 acres to roam around in, you are sure to find some of it to your liking.
So, when ski season does roll around, you could first start by checking out the ski trails in the Denton Hill area. This would include the first section of the STS, the Ridge Trail, which runs from DCNR to Thompson Hollow Road, about three miles.
Departing the DCNR maintenance buildings, past the gate, there is a slight downgrade to begin, and then around a curve at the bottom. Then immediately on your right, the trail begins a slight uphill.
If you are a novice like me, it’s easier to carry the skis up this short grade. From there, there isn’t much change in terrain, until almost to Thompson Road, where there’s another downgrade. You can either spot a vehicle at Thompson or ski back, your choice.
Still in the DCNR vicinity, there are other ski trails, which will bring you to and across Lyman Run Road. One trail intersects the STS, on the White Line Trail, which you can follow back north to the register box, where the STS officially begins and thus back to DCNR.
In this same area there are other trails to check out; get a map from DCNR, and enjoy. From Patterson Park, there are several options: going north one could ski the Plantation Trail for a distance, and then follow the haul roads, providing they are not logging in the area — saws, skidders and trucks — you’ll hear them.
Another interesting ski trek is the haul road which departs from the west side of Rt. 44 just north of the entrance to Patterson Park. This is an out and back trip of maybe a couple of miles. I think at the end it is called Elderberry Point, or something like that.
The grade is not bad and makes for nice skiing. Just never park where you block any gates — in this case, park at the park or across the road. This is important, as these haul roads are also access for emergencies, like search-and-rescue missions.
Going south, there are lots more haul roads and former RR grades which make for great skiing. You probably will not run out of places to explore.
Always travel with companions, and take emergency gear along — matches, fire-starters and of course the ever-present cell phones. Just don’t depend on the phone entirely.