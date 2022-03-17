Most, maybe all, of the subjects who have appeared in this column have been directed to the physically-fit individual who is capable of negotiating challenging footpaths. Those trails are, in most cases, intentionally designed to present the healthy hiker with a strenuous workout.
I’m sure this has been discouraging to the “wanna be” individual who would love to be on the trail but whose disability precludes that from happening. Unbelievably, about 20% of America’s population is living with a some kind of disability. Subsequently, to meet the need, help for people with disabilities going on outdoor adventures is available. It is possible. It just takes a little bit of extra planning and a clear understanding of the limitations and needs.
There are several examples of legally blind long distance hikers who have conquered trails that are extremely difficult for the healthiest of people. For instance, blind Bill Irwin, with his seeing eye dog Orient, thru hiked the 2,168 mile Appalachian Trail in 1990. Also, Trevor Thomas, the world’s only blind professional long distance hiker, has hiked more that 20,000 miles.
But stories of successful blind hikers are accompanied by a myriad of others with serious handicaps. For instance, Haley Diaz has a disability that causes her to have continuous chronic pain. But that doesn’t keep her off the trails, although she must carry with her many medications.
She offers suggestions about what should be provided for the handicapped hiker: She says, “If I have a ‘good day’ and I want to escape into the woods, it takes level paths, well-maintained trails and easy grades. I need nearby parking and accessible bathrooms. Benches too, please.”
A handicap accessible trail with just those amenities is available near Colton State Park. It’s the one-mile Barbour Rock Handicap Accessible Trail. Wheelchairs can make it out to one of the best Pine Creek vistas on the intersecting 30-mile West Rim Trail.
A few years ago a handicap-accessible bridge was built over the Slate Run stream on the Black Forest Trail near the village of Slate Run. There are many more examples of trail construction and improvements geared to encouraging folks with health issues to hit the trails. A good place to start looking is the website DisabledHikers.com.
Don’t allow your disability to interfere with your love of the outdoors. Whether you have a bum leg or poor vision, it can be done. Do your planning well. Much helpful information is available on the web.
Happy trails.